RG Group Offers Retailer Construction Project Management Solutions to the Retail Industry Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- RG Group, one of the largest office fit-out companies in the UK, offers retail construction management services to the retail market across the United Kingdom. Every member of their team effectively communicates with their clients to better understand work streams and project types to ensure sufficient resources are allocated for best service delivery. As communication is one of the most critical parts of project management, they provide a single point of contact for clients and contractors. This strategy of transparent communication help to ensure the smooth functioning of the construction project. No matter the size of the project at hand, they possess the hands-on experience to deliver on time and on budget.



They have a team of experienced professionals that includes project managers, planners, architects, engineering designers, builders, fabricators, material suppliers, financial analysts, compliance experts and more. Operating in a collaborative environment, their specialist team is dedicated to delivering the highest standards throughout your construction management and fit-out projects. With their professional approach and wide industry experience, RG Group has successfully refurbished and built retail stores for some of the UK's leading brands including the NHS, Sainsbury's, PRIMARK, Lend Lease, John Lewis, MedicX, Aviva, Waitrose, IKEA and more.



A representative from The RG Group stated, "Retail Construction has been fundamental to RG Group for over 28 years and remains a significant part of our day to day activities and expertise. Our teams have experience in all major retail type operations both in food and non-food. We believe our unrivalled track record in retail delivery across several blue-chip clients allows us to offer the best ideas, innovation and value in the market place."



The RG Group is an independently-owned construction company offering reliable construction, refurbishment and fit-out services to clients across the United Kingdom. From commercial office fit-out and refurbishment to new builds, the company can manage any kind of construction project. They are known for their professional approach and maintaining the highest working standards. In addition to retail construction, their professionals also undertake living space projects as well as commercial projects. All of their services are delivered with the highest quality, and as a result, they enjoy one of the best reputations within the construction industry.



About the RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company known for balancing the social, environmental and ethical issues created by construction activities. This nuanced approach to construction ensures their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



For more information, please visit: http://rg-group.co.uk/



Contact Details



Head Office

4 Abbey Wood Road, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 4AB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 01732 526 851



Doncaster Office

First Floor Offices, Unit A Icon Building, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster DN4 5JQ

Phone: 01302 249400



London Office

Unit 516, 23 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 0113 245 434