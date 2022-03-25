RG Group Provides Commercial Construction Services to Both Public and Private-Sector Clients in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2022 -- RG Group, one of the leading construction consultants, provides a wide range of commercial construction services, from refurbishments to complete new builds. The company specialises in refurbishment, constructing distribution depots, offices, airport and public buildings projects ranging from £1m to £50m. They approach every project with the same commitment to excellence and honesty and take pride in delivering complete customer satisfaction, whether it's a large commercial project or a modest makeover.



As a customer-centric organisation, The RG Group advises their clients about how their building design reflects their brand personality and advises on both the practical and design-based elements of their project. They have a team of creative designers, experienced engineers, and quality supervisors to assure the best in design and construction services. Their portfolio includes some of London's most prestigious commercial properties.



A representative for the RG Group stated, "RG Group has experience in a wide range of commercial schemes ranging from £1m to £50m including distribution depots, offices, airports and public buildings. Many of these schemes have been developed as part of wider mixed use developments."



RG Group is one of the leading construction businesses in the UK, providing clients with high-quality construction management services. They can manage any type of construction project due to their professional approach and extensive industry experience. They provide services such as retail and living space building in addition to commercial development. They also believe that a company's strength is determined by its people, therefore they provide all of their employees with the training, support, and motivation they require to attain their full potential.



About The RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental, and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromising their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



Have a look at some of their office fit-out projects here - https://rg-group.co.uk/



