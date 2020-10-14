RG Group Provides Constancy and Management Services for Commercial Construction Projects Across the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2020 -- RG Group, a leading commercial office fit out firm in London, offers commercial management solutions with a hands-on approach to managing projects from inception to completion. From refurbishment to new builds, RG Group has extensive experience in managing any kind of construction projects, and pride themselves in delivering complete customer satisfaction. They have a team of experienced professionals who are committed to delivering complete customer satisfaction. Their team includes project managers, planners, architects, engineering designers, constructors, fabricators, material suppliers, financial analysts, compliance experts, and others.



The company has also successfully transitioned to the commercial fit out construction and has been responsible for adopting the brand language of major businesses and helping them create offices that match their voice. With clients as big as Mercedes-Benz and MetroBank, RG Group continues to surprise in the commercial construction space.s Apart from new constructions, RG Group also helps in refurbishing commercial spaces as per client needs.



"The RG Group specialises in projects that cost anywhere between 1-50m pounds including office spaces, distribution centres, airports and public sector buildings. Apart from this, RG Group also indulges in mixed-use construction projects and aims to make construction easier for all clients," stated a representative from RG Group when talking about their commercial construction management services.



RG Group is one of the best construction companies primarily focused on living spaces, retail and commercial sectors. RG Group's goal is to provide clients a single focal point of contact for all their construction-related needs right from planning to execution. The company has delivered over 9000 student accommodations and countless residential complexes. They continue to expand their portfolio and have also refurbished over 7000 apartment homes.



In the retail construction sector, RG has an unrivalled track record and has been responsible for designing and constructing supermarkets, stores, and mall spaces. Their innovative design language has evolved to match value and price for every client they deal with. All in all, RG Group continues its original mission of providing excellent and unmatched services across the U.K. They also help refurbish existing constructions when needed. Contact them today for your next commercial space!



The RG Group is a responsible construction company that balances the social, environmental and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromise to their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



