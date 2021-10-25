RG Group Provides Living Space Construction Management Solutions in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2021 -- RG Group, a Carbon Neutral company and Associate member of CCS, provides living space construction management solutions for residential schemes, hotels, care homes, and student accommodations in the UK. All of the living space projects are carried out by careful planning of the works and scheduling of materials.



From initial consultations to the final walk through, they work in close coordination with property developers and private care providers to ensure the best outcome. Popular for dealing with high-end and luxury living spaces, RG Group aims at delivering world-class solutions by building a long-lasting impression with every customer.



One of the UK's leading construction, fit-out and refurbishment companies, RG Group goes the extra mile to deliver live space projects with excellent workmanship, superior customer service, and unsurpassed safety records. By prioritising privacy, quality, time, and budget, they have been successful in delivering over 9,000 school accommodation units, innovative modular build hotels and much more.



Talking more about their living space construction solutions, one of their representatives stated, "RG Group successfully works with property developers and private care providers to deliver residential schemes, hotels, care homes and student accommodation. This has often been undertaken as part of a larger scale mixed-use projects."



A top construction company in London, RG Group has been actively operating in the industry since 1989, and over time has delivered hundreds of projects with high professionalism and excellence. Their projects range from 100 pounds to 40 million pounds and include new build, refurbishment, fit-out and extensions. In addition to living space projects, RG Group also handles retail and commercial projects across the UK.



About The RG Group

RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental, and ethical issues created by their business activities without compromising their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



