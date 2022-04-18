RG Group Provides the Highest Quality Construction Services to Retail Businesses All Around the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2022 -- RG Group, one of the UK's leading retail construction firms, provides retail construction services to businesses. Whether it's a new build, shell construction, expanding an existing structure, or general improvements, they provide retail construction services with full lifecycle management. They have a team of skilled project managers, planners, architects, engineering designers, builders, fabricators, material suppliers, financial analysts, and compliance experts who work hard to meet the clients' expectations within their budget. With extensive industry experience and a professional approach, the company has successfully refurbished and constructed retail stores for some of the leading brands like Mercedes-Benz, Zara, Sainsbury's, PRIMARK, Waitrose, IKEA and many more.



RG Group has a team of experienced retail liaison managers who work directly with each of their clients to fully understand their needs. They have an in-depth understanding of the standards required in retail building work which enables them to offer the best possible retail construction service in the industry. Their approach is friendly and flexible, and you can be sure of a service that is professional, reliable, and tailored to your requirements. No matter what size the retail project, they can effectively deliver quality projects, on time and within budget.



When talking about their retail construction services, a representative at The RG Group stated, "Retail Construction has been fundamental to RG Group for over 28 years and remains a significant part of our day-to-day activities and expertise. We are trusted by some of the biggest brands in the industry who are known for their quality products across the globe. With the help of our skilled professionals, we can manage and deliver any size retail project on time and on budget."



The RG Group have been actively operating in the industry since 1989, and over time has delivered hundreds of projects with professionalism and excellence. Their projects range from £100 to £40 million and include new build, refurbishment, fit-out and extensions. In addition to retail projects, The RG Group also handles living space and commercial projects across the UK. Anyone looking for a reliable construction company can get in touch with a professional by filling out a simple contact form present on their website, https://rg-group.co.uk/



About The RG Group

The RG Group is a responsible company that balances the social, environmental, and ethical issues created by its business activities without compromising their continued ability to deliver projects with commercial success. They plan and deliver construction projects in a sustainable, innovative, and cost-effective way to the highest possible standards.



Have a look at some of their office fit-out projects here - https://rg-group.co.uk/



Contact Details



Head Office



4 Abbey Wood Road, Kings Hill, West Malling, Kent ME19 4AB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 01732 526 851



Doncaster Office



First Floor Offices, Unit A Icon Building, Firstpoint, Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster DN4 5JQ

Phone: 01302 249400



London Office



Unit 516, 23 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JB

Phone: 01732 526 850

Fax: 0113 245 434