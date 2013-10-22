RGU Extending Its International Reach by Partnering with Global College Malta

SmartCity, Malta -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Robert Gordon University (RGU) has today (Thursday, October 17) announced that it is working in partnership Global College Malta (GCM) to deliver three of its oil and gas engineering courses.



To be launched in January 2014, the partnership agreement will see industry experts from RGU’s teaching staff travel to GCM to deliver an MSc Oil and Gas Engineering, an MSc Petroleum Production and an MSc Drilling and Well Engineering.



GCM, which opened in September 2013, is the first higher education establishment in SmartCity Malta and currently offers four British-style business and management related courses.



Targeting students from Africa and the Middle East, the RGU courses will mirror the content delivered at RGU’s home campus in Aberdeen, and are tailored to reflect the latest industry demand, equipping the students with the relevant skills and knowledge required for successful graduate employment.



Ferdinand von Prondzyski, the Principal of RGU, said: “This partnership is an exciting opportunity for RGU and we are delighted to be working with GCM to deliver three of our engineering courses on an initial basis, with the potential to eventually provide a full portfolio of courses from across our various faculties.



“Malta has a long standing relationship with some of the countries which RGU is targeting so the partnership is a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with students from further afield and demonstrates that the university is now being recognised at an international level.”



Brian Smart, the Rector of GCM, said: “GCM is delighted to be working with RGU to bring world-class oil and gas postgraduate education to the strategic location of Malta.



“These courses are of great significance to the region and Malta, particularly as Malta begins a new round of exploration in its territorial waters and should be a key factor in helping to meet the Government’s objective of growing the provision of higher education to foreign students on the island.



“GCM looks forward to bringing more RGU courses to Malta in the future, all subject to accreditation by the Malta Qualifications Recognition Information Centre.”



The teaching programme will combine a mixture of on campus lectures delivered at GCM by RGU staff and distance learning. On completion of the courses, GCM students will graduate with a RGU degree certificate at a ceremony held on GCM’s campus.



Contact details are:

Helena Esnerova

Marketing officer

h.esnerova@gcmalta.com



contacts for the college are:

Global College Malta

Tel.: +356 2180 1252 Fax.: +356 2180 3396

Email: Admissions@gcmalta.com | Web: www.gcmalta.com

SmartCity Malta, SCM01, Ricasoli, Malta, SCM1001