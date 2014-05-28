RH Web Solutions Mounts Educational Campaign Aimed at Proving Value of SEO, AdWords

Natick, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Full-service web design and marketing company RH Web Solutions announced the commencement of a campaign aimed at helping prospective and existing clients understand the value of Google's Adwords program, as well as the power of search engine optimization. The company, founded in 2007, is one of Massachusetts' most successful of its sort and has provided web design and other services to a number of the biggest clients in the state. Its present educational campaign is designed to help its clients and others succeed to even greater extents with their Web-based marketing efforts and reflects the company's focus on measurable results.



"Over the years, we've developed a reputation as one of the top companies for Web design in Massachusetts," company representative Rick Hamel stated, "and we're also one of the best providers of search engine optimization and Google AdWords management services. We want to show even more companies in the state how we can help them get better results." Search engine optimization, or SEO, involves striving to better a given website's placement in the results returned by Google and other search services. With some of the top experts at search engine optimization in Massachusetts on its staff, RH Web Solutions is uniquely well-positioned to assist clients in this way. SEO can be one of the most cost-effective methods of improving visibility and Internet marketing efficiency, as its results often bolster those of other marketing efforts.



Google's AdWords program is the search giant's chief source of revenue and typically reaps it over $40 billion in revenue every year. Many smaller businesses, however, have had difficulty taking advantage of the program on their own, sometimes finding that their results were not justified by the levels of spending they directed toward it. As one of the top providers of Google AdWords management in Massachusetts, RH Web Solutions focuses on pointing out the most cost-effective keywords for its clients to invest marketing resources into, expertise which can often make the program into a much more lucrative resource than it had previously seemed to be. RH Web Solutions is a certified Google Partner, meaning that it has demonstrated high levels of institutional experience with Google's programs of this sort and others.



In addition to offering these services aimed at existing websites, RH Web Solutions remains one of the top providers of ground-up Web design. Its design experts are skilled at creating the mobile-friendly websites that are so important in an age when 25% or more of all traffic originates with phones and have won numerous awards for their work on traditional sites, as well. Those who wish to learn more about any of the company's services, including the recently-developed educational resources covering SEO and Google AdWords management, may schedule free consultations at the company's website or by telephone.



About RH Web Solutions

One of Massachusetts' top full-service Web design firms, RH Web Solutions was founded in 2007. Led by an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience, its award-winning team also provides a variety of specialized services including law firm marketing, Google AdWords consulting and search engine optimization.