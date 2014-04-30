Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Rheinmetall AG : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Rheinmetall AG : Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Rheinmetall AG"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Rheinmetall AG" for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Rheinmetall AG"

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Rheinmetall AG (Rheinmetall) is a provider of automotive components and defense equipment. Its key automotive solutions include actuators, pollutant reduction, water and coolant pumps, large and metallic plain bearings, piston systems, propellants, cylinder crankcase, and solenoid valves. The company designs, develops and manufactures air defense systems, weapons and ammunition, armored tracked vehicles, and armored wheeled vehicles for the defense applications. It also provides technology for detection of nuclear, biological and chemical threats. In addition, it provides ground surveillance sensor equipment and thermal-imaging systems to unmanned air vehicles. Furthermore, it offers C4I systems, and electro-optical products and systems. Rheinmetall is headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany.



Companies Mentioned



Rheinmetall AG



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