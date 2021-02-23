New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- The global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market is forecast to reach USD 36.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rheumatoid arthritis is an inflammatory disease that affects the joints. The condition worsens over time unless the inflammation is slowed or stopped. The disease rarely goes into remission without treatment.



Arthritis medications play a crucial role in controlling the symptoms and progression of rheumatoid arthritis. Start of treatment soon after diagnosis is most effective, and the best medical care combines rheumatoid arthritis medications and other approaches. Statistics show that out of every 100,000 people, 41 are diagnosed with RA every year. Women are about 2-3 times more likely to get RA than men. Hormones in both genders may play a role in either preventing or triggering it.



Key players contributing to the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market share are

Amgen Inc., Celgene Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Merck & Co. Inc., among others.



Biologic agents that are used to treat RA need to be injected, and these Drugs are very effective in nature. They not only relieve symptoms but also halt any damage to joints, as they generally provide quick relief. One of the drawback of biologic agents are cost. Patients spend thousands of dollars a month using biologics. Another side effect include suppression of the immune system, enhancing the possibility of infections.



North America is expected to grow at a steady growth due to the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and rising awareness about this disorder. Governments of North America are investing huge sums in improving the medical and healthcare facilities in the region.



Further key findings from the report suggest

Biopharmaceuticals are Drugs products such as proteins, including antibodies that are produced in living systems and used for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes or as dietary supplements.



Glucocorticoids are strong anti-inflammatory steroids that can block other immune responses. These medications can relieve symptoms and may stop or slow joint damage. These Drugs can be received by injection or by pill. They can cause severe digestive tract problems. Patients with a history of liver, kidney, heart problems, or stomach ulcers, should not consume them.



Hospital pharmacies are expected to dominate the market owing to the increase in the rheumatologist consultations in clinics and hospitals. The prolonged use of these medications can lead to Drugs resistance, which compels the patients to refer to a rheumatologist and follow guided therapies. Moreover, the number of OTC Drugs available for treatment is insufficient, which, in turn, is further propelling the growth of this segment.



The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, the low cost of manufacturing in India and China has resulted in an increase in the production facilities, which attracts pharmaceutical and biotechnological giants to the region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market on the basis of Drugs class, route of administration, sales channel, and region:



Drugs Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Corticosteroids

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Analgesics

Other Drugs Classes



Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Oral

Subcutaneous

Intravenous



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Key Highlights of the report:

The report provides an extensive evaluation of the global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market including the recent trends and emerging trends of the industry.



A thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market to offer an accurate insight of the industry to assist the readers and investor capitalize on the current and emerging opportunities of the market.



Extensive analysis of the product portfolio, application spectrum, and end-users to provide in-depth understanding to the readers.



Thorough profiling of the leading players of the industry and their expansion strategies.



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis



Comprehensive study of recent developments in the market such as product launches, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, and partnerships among others.



In conclusion, the report is constructed through a thorough primary and secondary research with the insightful data of the market validated from the industry experts and professionals. The study is an extensive document of the key aspects of the markets including trends, segmentation, growth prospects, opportunities, challenges, and competitive analysis. It also strives to offer the key players and novice companies key-pointers to strengthen their presence in the global market.



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Launch of new biosimilars

4.2.2.2. Increasing prevalence of arthritis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Expiry of patents of blockbuster Drugss

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market, By Route of Administration Insights & Trends

5.1. Route of Administration Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Oral

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.3. Subcutaneous

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Intravenous

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market, By Drugs Class Insights & Trends



Continued…..