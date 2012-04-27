Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market in Japan 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2012 -- The Rheumatoid Arthritis market in Japan is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.2 percent over the period 2011–2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high prevalence rate of patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. The Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market in Japan has also been witnessing a trend of increasing number of collaborations among vendors. However, stringent regulatory requirements for approval of drugs in Japan could pose a challenge to the growth of this market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Drugs in Japan 2011–2015 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses Japan; it discusses the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., and Astellas Pharma Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



