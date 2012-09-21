Rheumatoid Arthritis Pharmacotherapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Treatment options for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are expanding as a result of increasing research activities and more explicit understanding of the pathophysiology of diseases. For the treatment of RA, novel selective inhibitors such as cyclooxygenase-2 (COX-2) are used along with the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Although COX-2 is used in treatment of RA, it has several side effects associated with the upper gastrointestinal region.



The tumor necrosis factor inhibitor segment is the most prominent segment of this market and expected to dominate the global rheumatoid arthritis pharmacotherapeutics market during the forecast period, although to a lesser degree. The TNF inhibitors such as Humira, Remicade, and Enbrel are the major dominating factors in the rheumatoid arthritis and pharmacotherapeutics market as first line standards of care.Some of the major players in the rheumatoid arthritis pharmacotherapeutics market include Amgen, Abbott, and Johnson & Johnson. These key players hold almost equal market shares with Amgen maintaining the leading position by a small margin.



Introduction of new biologics in the market is expected to affect the TNF market share to a considerable extent. High cost of biologics treatment procedures makes these therapies inaccessible to most patients, thus driving the cheaper treatment options without sacrificing safety and efficiency.



