Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Rheumatoid Arthritis - Pipeline Review, H2 2013 market report to its offering

Rheumatoid Arthritis - Pipeline Review, H2 2013



Summary



, 'Rheumatoid Arthritis - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indications therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Rheumatoid Arthritis, complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Rheumatoid Arthritis. Rheumatoid Arthritis - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by team.



Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.



Scope



- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Rheumatoid Arthritis.

- A review of the Rheumatoid Arthritis products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.

- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.

- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.

- Coverage of the Rheumatoid Arthritis pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.

- Key discontinued pipeline projects.

- Latest news and deals relating to the products.



Reasons to buy



- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Rheumatoid Arthritis.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.

- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.

- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Rheumatoid Arthritis pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.

- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.

- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.



Companies Mentioned



Alcon, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Biogen Idec Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Inovio Biomedical Corporation

MedImmune LLC

Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biotest AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ablynx

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

Plexxikon Inc.

ViaCord

arGentis Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

MediGene AG

Celltrion, Inc.

Nycomed International Management GmbH

TiGenix NV

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Samyang Corporation

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Biocon Limited

Cephalon, Inc.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Cipla Ltd.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Gedeon Richter Plc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Pfizer Inc.

Santarus, Inc.

Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd

UCB Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Zydus Cadila Healthcare Limited

Cell Therapeutics, Inc.

Genmab A/S

Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd

Sandoz Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation

Celgene Corporation

Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Incyte Corporation

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Bone Medical Limited

Access Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

4SC AG

3SBio Inc.

Addex Pharmaceuticals

EntreMed, Inc.

Hollis-Eden Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

IMMUNOMEDICS, INC

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Karo Bio

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Almirall, S.A.

Lupin Limited

Medivir AB

Mesoblast Ltd

PROLOR Biotech, Inc.

Nutra Pharma Corporation

Compugen Ltd.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Chelsea Therapeutics, Inc.

Yuhan Corporation

KOLON LIFE SCIENCE INC.

Zenotech Laboratories Limited

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pharmacyclics, Inc.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Tolerx, Inc.

MorphoSys AG

Dongwha Pharm Co., Ltd.

Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Green Cross Corporation

Hanall Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Cytos Biotechnology AG

LG Life Sciences, Ltd

AnGes MG, Inc.

Biotie Therapies Corp.

Transition Therapeutics Inc.

Galapagos NV

Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Panacea Biotec Limited

CrystalGenomics, Inc.

Sareum Holdings plc

Protalex, Inc.

Proximagen Neuroscience plc.

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.

DiaMedica Inc.

Morphotek, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Advinus Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Auspex Pharmaceuticals

SCYNEXIS, Inc.

Affimed Therapeutics AG

Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd

AcurePharma AB

Ambit Biosciences Corporation

Viron Therapeutics, Inc.

Immupharma Plc

Palau Pharma S.A

Philogen S.p.A.

Probiodrug AG

Farmacija d.o.o. Tuzla

Pharmagenesis, Inc.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc.

Phenex Pharmaceuticals AG

Neovacs SA

MIKA Pharma GmbH

Hutchison MediPharma Limited

CREABILIS Therapeutics S.r.l.

Artielle ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.

BioNumerik Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

InCode BioPharmaceutics, Inc.

Aegera Therapeutics Inc.

Amura Holdings Ltd.

JADO Technologies GmbH.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

IMMD Inc.

Circassia Holdings Ltd.

Coronado Biosciences, Inc.

MacroGenics, Inc.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Antyra, Inc.

Recoly N.V.

Regado Biosciences.

Opsona Therapeutics Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Pharma

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc.

Syntrix Biosystems, Inc.

Alloksys Life Sciences BV

MSM Protein Technologies, Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Indus Biotech Private Limited

Xention Limited

Txcell SA

Endocyte, Inc.

Theraclone Sciences, Inc.

TcL Pharma SAS

Versartis, Inc.

Cardax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Inimex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Logical Therapeutics, Inc.

Omeros Corporation

Xencor, Inc.

Cornerstone Therapeutics Inc.

Acetylon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

BaroFold, Inc.

Cellceutix Corporation

VentiRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Provid Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Resolvyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Biokine Therapeutics Ltd.

OncoImmune, Inc.

Medistem, Inc.

Avesthagen Limited

KAHR medical Ltd.

SuppreMol GmbH

Viromed Co., Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical Research & Development, L.L.C.

Aphoenix, Inc.

Covagen AG

Domainex Ltd.

Dynamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Amplimmune, Inc.

Lycera Corp.

Perseid Therapeutics LLC

Sinil Pharma Ltd.

OHR Pharmaceutical Inc.

ImmunoFrontier, Inc.

Femta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ModiQuest B.V.

Mycenax Biotech Inc.

Bio Sidus S.A.

Cellmid Ltd

Mebiopharm Co., Ltd.

ToleroTech Inc.

CellAct Pharma GmbH

Diurnal Ltd



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