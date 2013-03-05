Rheumatology Therapeutics Market to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- As per the latest research on, Rheumatology Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Increasing Uptake of Benlysta, Uloric, Krystexxa, and the Launch of Oral Tofacitinib to Spur Growth, The report provides insights into the rheumatology therapeutics market forecasts until 2018 and examines global treatment usage patterns for various rheumatology disorders.



The rheumatology therapeutics market is expected to increase at a modest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period, primarily due to the patent expiries of Celebrex (celecoxib) and Uloric (febuxostat) in 2014.



While the entry of biosimilars after the patent expiry of key drug Remicade (infliximab) in 2016 could act as a barrier to the growth of the market, the expected launch of tofacitinib in 2013 for the treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.



Tofacitinib is a first-in-class oral Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drug (DMARD) intended for RA, and has received a positive recommendation from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) advisory committee in May 2012.



The drug is expected to be reviewed by the FDA in November 2012. Benlysta (belimumab) is expected to be another blockbuster drug in the rheumatology therapeutics market. Krystexxa (pegloticase), approved for the treatment of refractory gout, is expected to reach peak sales of $313m by 2015.



Increasing market acceptance of Benlysta, Uloric and Krystexxa, and the expected launch of oral Tofacitinib, will drive the market growth. The entry of biologics such as Arcalyst (rilonacept) is expected in the gout market, and will act as a key driver of the market.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/100245/rheumatology-therapeutics-market-to-2018-increasing-uptake-of-benlysta-uloric-krystexxa-and-the-launch-of-oral-tofacitinib-to-spur-growth.html