Rhinebeck Antique Emporium of New York Announces Store Wide Sale

Rhinebeck, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The Rhinebeck Antique Emporium antique gallery is the Hudson Valley's premeire antique and vintage dealer specializing in a wide range of collectibles to suit any collector. The gallery has announced the launch of it's sale with discounts of 20% off most items above $20.00, few exceptions.



This sale will be held from Saturday, May 30th 2014 until Monday, May 31st 2014.



Gallery Owner, Jay Grutman said:

"We are delighted by the enthusiastic response we receive from our regular and new customers to sales such as the one we have just launched. Whether it is an oversized antique poster that is 12' long and 6' high, or an $80,000 chest, or a $500,000 painting, or a truckload of art owned by a collector, we've handeled it and we are confident that at The Rhinebeck Antique Emporium our shoppers will find collections of items that reflect the great taste they display. The Rhinebeck Antique Emporium takes pride in bringing the world’s best collections and placing them at the fingertips of our customers. So having a chance to cash in on a great bargain is something they appreciate and value and we are happy to open up these opportunities."



Artists featured in this promotion include works from KPM Berlin, Karl Appel, Alexander Calder, Marc Chagall, Erte, Louis Icart, Wassily Kandinsky, Roy Lichtenstein, Henri Matisse, Joan Miro, Leroy Neiman and many more.



A special feature of this 20% Sale is that it includes store-wide items and with very few exceptions, thereby offering shoppers a wide array of options and bargains to choose from.



About Rhinebeck Antique Emporium

For thirty years, the principals at Rhinebeck Antique Emporium have worked with banks and law firms, trust and estate professionals, heirs, and private clients across the nation providing our comprehensive appraisal and auction services. Our thorough, well researched fair market appraisals have earned us a solid reputation for professionalism, integrity and service throughout the US.



Their 7,000 sq ft gallery hours are from 10am through 5pm or visit them online at http://www.rhinebeckantiqueemporium.com/



Media Contact Info:

Justin Penny

Phone: 845-876-8168

Mail: P3ngy3 AT yahoo.com

Website URL: http://www.rhinebeckantiqueemporium.com/