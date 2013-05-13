Rhinoplasty Columbus Facility Sullivan Centre Experiences a Rise in the "Kate Middleton Nose" Trend

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Rhinoplasty, otherwise known as plastic surgery performed on the nose, is usually performed to change the nose’s size; refine its angle or tip; and correct bumps, indentations, or scars. Even though it is sometimes done as a cosmetic procedure, rhinoplasty can also be classified as a reconstructive procedure.



For over a decade, Sullivan Centre has helped patients improve their lives by providing them with the highest quality of plastic and reconstructive surgeries and non-surgical procedures. The Rhinoplasty Columbus environment is best known for their surgeries on the face, breasts, and body. A husband and wife team, Dr. Michael Sullivan, M.D. and Dr. Christine Sullivan, runs Sullivan Centre; they are both board certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.



Recently, Dr. Michael Sullivan published a new blog post on the Sullivan Center website that discussed the Kate Middleton Rhinoplasty trend.



According to the blog post, more of the American public is finding Kate Middleton’s nose attractive due its slight turn at the bottom and its slope. Dr. Sullivan has experienced an increase in patients who are interested in duplicating the future Queen of England’s nose.



However, Dr. Sullivan acknowledges that Middleton’s nose may not work for every face, so he always works to create a nose that would fit his client’s face. Consequently, he recommends that patients talk to a rhinoplasty surgeon to discuss features that would fit best with their own faces.



Clients who have had rhinoplasties performed by Dr. Sullivan have always been pleased with the Facial Plastic Surgery Columbus doctor’s work.



“I would like to take a moment to attempt an expression of my gratitude for all that you have done, particularly the pre- and post-operative care regarding my external rhinoplasty,” said R.R., a former patient. “I am absolutely delighted with the results. I could not have imagined a better experience.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Sullivan Centre and its services can visit the facility’s website for more information.



About Sullivan Centre

Sullivan Centre is a leading plastic surgery environment for plastic and reconstructive surgery in the Columbus, Ohio region. Dr. Michael Sullivan, M.D., and Dr. Christine Sullivan are a husband and wife team who are both board-certified by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Dr. Michael Sullivan specializes in head and neck surgery, as well as injectables, and Dr. Christine Sullivan performs breast surgeries, including breast augmentation, and body procedures such as liposuction and abdominoplasty surgery. She is one of the few female plastic surgeons in Columbus. For more information, please visit http://www.sullivancentre.com/facial-procedures/rhinoplasty-doctor-columbus-ohio-kate-middleton-rhinoplasty-trend/