Rhinoplasty Philadelphia Surgeon Utilizes Innovative New Instrument for Sculpting Tissue and Bone

Only at Jefferson Facial Plastics will patients find the highest quality and most innovative facial plastic surgery and rhinoplasty Philadelphia has to offer. Doctors Ryan Heffelfinger, Howard Krein and Edmund Pribitkin are nationally recognized as three of the top plastic surgeons currently practicing; each are double board certified and have received the title of Fellow of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.



For anyone seeking outstanding facial plastic surgery Philadelphia based Jefferson Facial Plastics provides a wide range of treatment options aimed at addressing each person’s individual concerns. From minimally invasive “liquid facelifts” to botox, hair transplants and laser resurfacing, Jefferson Facial Plastics provides options for all types of patients. The peaceful, private atmosphere in the office, which is located in the historic former Federal Reserve Bank building, allows patients to feel comfortable and relaxed as they discuss treatment options with their doctor.



Dr. Pribitkin recently announced that he has begun using a revolutionary new instrument known as the ultrasonic bone aspirator for his rhinoplasty procedures. The ultrasonic bone aspirator replaces traditional tools such as the chisel and rasp, allowing the doctor to be much more precise in the amount of bone removed, which in most cases translates to an increased chance that the procedure will meet or exceed the patient’s expectations.



Dr. Pribitkin’s rhinoplasty procedure actually provides patients far more than a favorable cosmetic outcome. By reconstructing the partition between the sides of the nose and removing obstructions, the operation allows patients to breathe more easily and improves their sense of smell throughout their lifetime. Dr. Pribitkin’s methods are widely recognized as being at the forefront of the industry, making him the premier rhinoplasty plastic surgeon Philadelphia has to offer.



About Jefferson Facial Plastics

