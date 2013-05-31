Rhode Island Start up Family Gala LLC to launch Privacy Based Online Social Website

Warwick, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Family Gala LLC, a Rhode Island based company, is developing a new and exciting social media experience that will launch for Rhode Island viewers and expand nationally.



Family Gala allows individuals to tailor their own social media experience so they can Share, Remember, and Celebrate important memories – but only with the people they choose. Each user will create a private place where they may store their photos, videos and information. Users have the ability to create or join private parties that are run in a parent, child dichotomy similar to most family structures and is view by invitation only.



Unlike other social media websites, there is no danger of friends-of-friends inadvertently seeing content not intended for their eyes. Each party has complete and utter control over how its members interact with each other. For complete flexibility a user can be a part of a number of different parties, ultimately enabling them to share different memories with different groups – because sometimes that’s what is appropriate.



Most people will use Family Gala to Share more than just images, videos, and ideas… receipts, calendars, and favorite businesses are just the beginning. Users will be able to view past events, set important reminders and remember more effectively through the use of this new tool. A gala is a large party or an event where people gather to celebrate an accomplishment, an event, or a common goal – no other social media website offers this combination of control and privacy. Family Gala is committed to simplifying the user experience so people of all ages and skill levels may use the website with ease.



Family Gala evaluated numerous development companies and ultimately partnered with J&R Marketing, a development and online marketing company also based out of Rhode Island. J&R Marketing launched in 2011 and works with a variety of businesses globally including Women & Infants Hospital, Southwest Airlines, The Providence Phoenix and CLNS Radio. Both J&R Marketing and Family Gala are focusing on security and privacy to give each user the ability to ultimately control what is shared.



While the new Family Gala website is yet to release a public launch date, Family Gala is planning to launch a BETA version in July 2013.



For more information, further updates or to become a Beta Tester visit www.familygala.com or email info@familygala.com.