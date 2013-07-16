RHW Solicitors Sponsor Charity Golf Event, Raising £4,000 for Good Causes

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- Business is business, some say, but many businesses believe they also have a responsibility to the welfare of their region and those who inhabit it. This corporate social responsibility takes many forms, and events and fundraisers are a great way of attracting likeminded businesses and affirming existing clients’ faith in the values of a company. RHW Solicitors have once again hosted their annual charity golf event in association with Guildford YMCA, sponsoring the event to raise funds for worthy causes.



The event attracted fourteen different teams from local businesses, teeing off shotgun style at 11am and proceeding throughout the day with a competitive atmosphere heavily imprinted with good will and even a little mischief.



The solicitors in Guildford specialize in commercial law and as such have a great deal of experience fighting on behalf of businesses to ensure they are protected. At events like these, they turn their attention to working on behalf of those most in need to ensure they have access to basic needs.



RHW Solicitors, whose expertise spans five different disciplines and employs a team of over fifteen legal specialists has been serving clients locally, in London and overseas for years, but has never forgotten its commitment to those in need in their local community.



A spokesperson for RHW Solicitors explained, “The golf tournament is always the highlight of our events calendar, thanks to some keen players from our team and this year, with special thanks to two players who stepped in at the last minute to bolster our ranks and give us a fighting chance. Unfortunately none of our three teams were victorious on the day, but the worth winners were a team from Attic Conversions, a local business who raised an amazing contribution as well as earning the RHW Trophy.”



About RHW Solicitors

RHW Solicitors are experts in providing specialist legal advice. They have specialist knowledge in commercial matters; in particular they are renowned for dealing with healthcare providers. They also offer a strong private client team of solicitors, to meet the individual's needs. If individuals are looking for an innovative firm of solicitors based in and around Guildford, Surrey, or an alternative to some of the impersonal law firms based in London, RHW are here to help them and their businesses. For more information, please visit: http://www.rhw.co.uk/