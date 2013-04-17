Ribbon Cutting Celebrates Online Media Business

Roseville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2013 -- For all those needing a little help with the online world, say hello to KM3 Media! On February 7th, The Rocklin Chamber of Commerce, succeeded in their motto of “promoting business, building community”. By holding a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for KM3 Media, the Chamber celebrated this unique digital multimedia marketing company headed by Kyle Murphy.



KM3 Media understands the need for businesses to establish an online presence. Working as both an effective consultant and resource for online needs, KM3 Media offers a variety of unique services to their clients.



These services include digital video production aiding in business advertising, the creation of virtual tours of homes on the real estate market, and a specialization in professional, high quality web design .



Now that the ribbon has been cut and KM3 Media has been initiated into the community by The Rocklin Chamber of Commerce, we are excited to watch this small company with big ideas continue to improve and innovate.



Owner of KM3 Media, Kyle Murphy , has been working with small businesses to streamline their online marketing efforts since 2003 and has lived in the Roseville/Sacramento area for over 25 years.



His passion to educate and inform the client before any transaction has developed a trust within his community essential to the growth of his business, KM3 Media .



CONTACT:

(916) 517-0029

kyle @ km3media.com

www.km3media.com