The Ribbun blog on Tumblr will offer simple and engaging information about SEO and SMO concepts. It will also promote the company further. Tumblr was chosen because of its effective design. The blog host offers an easy platform where a business-friendly blog can be set up easily. The website has over 30 million blogs and each of them can be customized to a large extent.



Mr. Mohit, spokesperson for Ribbun Software, explained the reason behind this new blog. He said, “Tumblr is extremely popular. With more than 10 billion posts and millions of blogs, there is no denying that fact. However, a big reason why we chose this particular blog host is that it perfectly combines both social media and information sharing into a single seamless and effortless-looking platform.”



Tumblr not only allows visitors to follow other blogs, but also ‘reblog’ the content in order to spread the information further and get the content redistributed to a larger audience. This, in turn, results in the quick spread of interesting information.



Ribbun has already offered a number of different SEO and SMO services that cover traditional and time-tested services like link building and on-page optimization, as well as innovative services that include link wheel creation, EDU link building, etc. The company also a ISO 9001-:2008 certification; something that is not seen in other similar firms. Even before the introduction of this new Ribbun blog, the company has a strong presence in several countries. These countries include the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, and India.



One of the best aspects of the company is the fact that it maintains a strong quality for each of its services, despite the wide range that it has been providing to its customers. The latest Ribbun blog on Tumblr is yet another sign of the company’s ability to multitask and the vast resources, expertise, and skills available with it.



About Ribbun

Ribbun is a Search Engine Optimization company that has introduced several different services over the years. As the field of SEO changed rapidly, so did the work of the company. With the rapid rise of social media, the company has also offered Social Media Optimization services that are as wide in range as its SEO services. Some of the features offered by Ribbun include directory submission, blog directory submission, RSS feed submission, profile link building, monthly SEO, content writing, etc.