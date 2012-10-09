Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- Leading online marketing company Ribbun Software today announced the launch of its dedicated page on InsaneJournal.com. A tight-knit community, InsaneJournal has become a platform for thousands of individuals and businesses from across the globe to voice their opinions and ideas. Unlike several other journals and online communities of repute, InsaneJournal.com is very careful about screening or censoring content published by individuals or businesses. This perhaps was the reason why Ribbun Software preferred a Ribbun InsaneJournal page over dozens of other possibilities.



Mr. Mohit, the spokesperson of Ribbun Software Pvt. Ltd. said in a formal announcement on the official company blog that Ribbun InsaneJournal page would be updated every day by a dedicated team of experts. ‘We want to use Ribbun InsaneJournal as a medium where we can exchange ideas, and information. We’re not essentially looking for business there. Our expert marketers and consultants want to use these blogging platforms to exchange ideas so as come up with innovative SEO, SMO and online reputation management strategies,’ said Mr. Mohit.



Over the last few years, many businesses, especially those in the technology and internet marketing domain, have struggled to keep up with the routine changes. Apparently, Ribbun Software is trying to stay abreast with the latest ideas and innovations to provide better services to its customers in India and abroad.



Many organizations were hit by Google’s Panda and Penguin updates in the last 2 years. Some big names were affected overnight when Google all of a sudden no longer ‘favored’ them. The devastation can continue if Google updates once again to filter content and digital media elements on the web. The Ribbun Software think-tank perhaps wants to be prepared in advance to tackle any such unforeseen situation.



‘Helping customers stay on top of the list on search engines, social media websites, micro-blogging websites etc. is the responsibility of their internet marketing and online reputation management service providers. Ribbun Software is well aware of it, and our Ribbun InsaneJournal page reflects the same,’ said Mr. Mohit, when contacted over the phone.



Ribbun Software has been known to provide innovative services to both small and large players in different industry verticals. The company has aggressively marketed its offerings over the last 3 years and succeeded in winning hundreds of customers. What remains to be seen is how Ribbun InsaneJournal actually helps the company to connect with like-minded individuals and businesses on the web.



About Ribbun Software

A well-known SEO and SMO company, Ribbun Software has a global presence. The corporate office of the company is located in India.