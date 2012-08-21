Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- Ribbun Software has been managing a blogging accounts on various blogging platforms for years. One of the latest platforms to host a Ribbun Journal is the website InsaneJournal.com. It is based on the open-source LiveJournal platform.



Over the years, Ribbun has continuously introduced innovative services that utilize the latest SEO trends to strengthen its customers’ online image. The company has also provided valuable information on search engine optimization through its blog in order to share its experience. InsaneJournal.com in particular has seen positive trends for several years, and it offers a platform to share information with several thousand users.



InsaneJournal.com is a blogging platform that is based on the LiveJournal open-source content management program. Like other LiveJournal-based websites, InsaneJournal.com has been a popular website since the early 2000s. The website offers a simple platform for blogging and sharing content, and it is one of the first examples of social media and successful open-source architecture.



InsaneJournal.com has faced increasing competition over the years, but it has maintained a position for itself as a unique blog hosting platform. Mr. Mohit, spokesperson for Ribbun Software, says, “Social media and blogging platforms have taken giant leaps in the past two to three years or so, and so have blogging platforms like LiveJournal and InsaneJournal.com. Our Ribbun journal aims at educating new website owners and visitors about search engine optimization and giving them a chance to succeed. With the wide reach of InsaneJournal.com, we feel that it is necessary to utilize the platform and concentrate our resources on it. At the same time, we are also on a constant lookout for other platforms where we can reach more people.”



InsaneJournal.com and other similar LiveJournal -based blogging platforms have been successful and influential in the development of the new generation of blog hosts. Today, websites like Tumblr offer strong competition to the blog and offer users to communicate through social networking sites. Nevertheless, InsaneJournal.com has coped well with the changes, and has successfully utilized social media as well.



The Ribbun journal will give detailed information on a number of different topics in SEO and SMO. It reflects the experience of the company’s personnel after working on and delivering highly innovative services to its customers. Ribbun Software has always believed in the usage of the latest innovations in search engine marketing to fuel its services, and the Ribbun journal has reflected this view in the past.



About Ribbun

Ribbun is a well-established company that offers SEO and SMO programs. SMO programs offered by the firm include Facebook Fans creation, Twitter Follower building, and YouTube Views increasing services. The SEO programs offered by the company include profile link building, bookmarking, EDU link building, Blog post link building, article submission, blog commenting, and press release submission services.