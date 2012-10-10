Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Ribbun Software, a fast growing SEO and SMM company with clients all over the world, launched its own weblogging community today. Ribbun LiveJournal will help professionals at the company to form an online community where every member can keep project logs and work journals.



Over the last couple of years, almost every technology company or online enterprise has registered its presence on LiveJournal. It is an open source project that comes with a wide range of rich features including the feedback technology and in-built support system. It remains to be seen how Ribbun LiveJournal optimizes these features.



The official spokesperson of Ribbun Software Pvt. Ltd. in a recent interview to a leading technology and marketing blog explained that the company wants to share ‘useful’ information and ‘innovative’ ideas on Ribbun LiveJournal. He was quoted as saying, ‘Experts are already writing there on LiveJournal. When we share great stuff online on such reputed journals, it is likely to get noticed and commented upon. Discussions, comments and even criticisms would make us better!”



Ribbun LiveJournal can help Ribbun Software encourage communication, without and outside, by making it extremely easy to share ideas, thoughts and comments. In the last 3 years, Ribbun Software Pvt. Ltd. has grown to be a big internet marketing organization that has a global presence. Therefore, it is highly probable that the company would try to use Ribbun LiveJournal for providing greater visibility between various departments or divisions as well.



While Ribbun Software has just come out with the announcement of launching Ribbun Journal, many bloggers have already started suggesting its top management officials to use the platform to enhance personal productivity. It is not clear whether Ribbun Software employees or top executives would choose to record notes on LiveJournal. For the time being, it seems, the focus is to create value for the general audience on the popular weblogging platform.



Ribbun Software has executed several landmark projects over the last few years and also amassed technological and marketing expertise. While a fraction of online marketing analysts in the Indian subcontinent are skeptical of Ribbun’s move, most others have applauded the decision. It would be worth observing how a successful internet marketing firm with proven track record boosts its presence on a popular weblog like LiveJournal.



About Ribbun Software

A popular internet marketing company headquartered in Jaipur (India), Ribbun Software Pvt. Ltd. is known for its world class internet marketing solutions based on years of research and development. The company provides dozens of different internet marketing services related to SEO, SMO, on-page optimization, blogging, blog commenting, press release distribution, Facebook and Twitter Page marketing, etc.