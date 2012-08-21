Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- Ribbun SEO has recently launched an official blog for the company. This blog is meant to serve two purposes. The first is to the educate visitors about important trends in SEO and SMO, and the second is to inform their customers or prospective customers about any new services or announcements within the company.



The Ribbun official blog, which is hosted on an independent platform, is meant to be the official mouthpiece for the company, which is why a lot of due care has been taken to ensure that it functions effectively. Through this blog, the company hopes to attract those interested in search engine marketing and solve their doubts about the topics.



The blog will feature SEO and SMO related subjects in keeping with the main fields of operation for the company. The company is looking to expand its reach to other countries around the world through the Ribbun official blog. It has a strong presence in several western countries, including the U.S. and U.K. At present, it is looking to develop strong relations within other European companies as well as companies based in Asia.



Mr. Mohit, a spokesperson for Ribbun Software, said, “Ribbun is one of the rare few companies that can actually ensure that your website gets ranked in the top 10 entries of search engine results. Our blog will give a glimpse of our services as well as our ideologies and beliefs when it comes to working efficiently and honestly.”



Ribbun’s focus has constantly been on client satisfaction, and this is reflected in its mission statement, which is to strengthen or create a strong online presence for its clients. With this mission in mind, the company has constantly looked for newer and better SEO programs that give their clients the edge they need. All this research and the need to educate and satisfy their customers with their work has led to the introduction of the Ribbun official blog.



The Ribbun official blog is just one of the several services offered by Ribbun, which include a number of activities. Apart from SEO and SMO, the Ribbun official blog also discusses the latest trends and tricks for brand promotion and management, as well as general marketing advice.



About Ribbun

Ribbun Software currently offers services that include one-way link building, link wheel creation, classified ads posting, RSS feed submission, video creation, hub-page creation, Squidoo Lens creation, etc. Some of the latest services offered by the company include EDU link building, Penguin Smasher for the latest Penguin update for SEO, and SERP snatcher services.