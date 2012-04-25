Ribbun Opens Private Blog Network for Blog Posting

Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- Ribbun SEO offers a wide range of SEO and SMO-based services. The company recently announced that it would now offer link-building services on its private blog network. This service has been provided with an aim of utilizing the indexing speed of blog posts to deliver results for its clients.



With this new link building service, Ribbun will create back links on posts in its private blog network that direct visitors to the client website. This blog network had started several years ago, when the company first recognized the benefits of blogs in search engine optimization. From that time onwards, Ribbun constantly worked on its blog network, improving its page ranks and attracting a significant visitor base. Today, Ribbun’s private blog network holds a lot of promise for improving the visibility of websites on the internet, which is why the company decided to launch its service only recently.



Ribbun spokesperson Mr. Mohit believes that the service launch has been well-timed by the company. He says, “We envisioned that blogs would remain a strong SEO tool in the future, which is why we decided to create our own private blog network. At this point in time, our blog network holds significant promise. The network has a significantly high page rank, so it will definitely help from a purely SEO point of view. Moreover, our network also attracts a high number of people, so our clients can also gain exposure to this wide target audience.”



Ribbun has constantly believed in providing 100 percent natural and white hat-oriented SEO services, so it comes as no surprise that the company follows the same rules for its new service as well. Ribbun will only offer two links on each blog post in order to maintain the high quality of each link and the blog network in general. This limitation will also ensure that the back links remain uncluttered and smooth, which is good for clients as well as the blog network.



It must be noted here that Ribbun is one of the top link building services in the world. The company is the number one link building service in several countries, including the U.S., U.K., and some European countries.



About Ribbun

Ribbun is an SEO company with a long-term vision of properly using search engines and social media techniques to improve its clients’ online visibility. The company believes in displaying its values and ideas through dedicated team actions and efforts. Ribbun’s main mission is to create strong brand awareness for its clients and provide it with a formidable online presence.