Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2012 -- Ribbun Software recently announced that it would be launching a company blog on the popular BlogSpot platform. The aim of this new platform is to share and discuss the latest technology and trends for SEO and SMO with its current and prospective customers, and educating them on ways to strengthen their online presence.



The new Ribbun Software SEO blog will have posts that provide information on several issues of search engine optimization as well as social media optimization. Mr. Mohit, a spokesperson for the company, said, “Our main mission is to develop and strength the online presence of our customers, but we do not believe in providing only blind services. In order to provide better services, we have realized that the customer has to gain knowledge as well. If the website owner does not have enough knowledge on SEO or have misconceptions about it, then no service can work to its full effectiveness. Our new series of blogs hope to do this, and the BlogSpot Ribbun Software SEO blog is one of them.”



The new Ribbun Software SEO blog also serves part of the company’s new marketing strategy. The blog will help Ribbun connect with its target audience and share quality information and useful content about search engine optimization. By sharing its vast knowledge with others, the company hopes to improve its popularity within its target audience and attract more clients.



Ribbun Software has continuously worked towards increasing its customer base and helping more online entrepreneurs and website owners improve their visibility on the internet. In this process, the company has launched and provided several forms of SEO over the years, including traditional ones like content writing, on-page optimization, link building, and much more. At the same time, Ribbun Software has also developed innovative new SEO services such as Link wheel creating and SERP snatcher services. As a result, the company has a lot of experience in developing and delivering traditional as well as new-age SEO services to its clients. This experience and knowledge is expected to be seen through its new Ribbun Software SEO blog on BlogSpot.



Ribbun Software stays in tune with the latest SEO trends and technological developments as well, including the rapidly growing usage of social media for optimizing websites. The new Ribbun Software SEO blog will focus on these trends and developments as well.



About Ribbun

Ribbun Software is a fast-growing company that offers several SMO and SEO services. The company’s services are developed to deliver the highest quality and utilize the latest innovations in search engine optimization to the benefit of its clients.