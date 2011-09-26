Ribbun Software Sets New Standards In Squidoo Lens Creations

Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2011 -- Ribbun Software has now become a top market leader in the SEO Industry. The company has won high esteem and honor by offering exemplary services in recent time.



Now the company has set new examples in the field of Squidoo lens creation. The company has come up as wide and open source of lead generation and traffic with Squidoo lenses. The company deems in delivering values to their clients and this steps ensures that Company believes in customer satisfaction at a deeper level.



Ribbun software has increases its net worth by 50% in last three months. Though the company has not released any official data about its earning but it’s being believed that company has crossed one million dollar business for financial year. And the company has launched Squidoo lens creation service as a celebration of the achievement.



“Our mission is to be provide complete range of link building solutions. We don’t want to lose even a single customer because of any specific service he or she wants to go for. We will keep on hitting with new services and new thing months after months.” Mr. Vikas Singal said in an exclusive interview.



Ribbun software is on right lane with set objectives. The company has come up with low cost solutions for its customers from time to time. Squidoo Lens creation service can prove to be one of the best service produced by the company in recent time.



About Ribbun.com

This company is a well-known name when it comes to seo services. The company has now become a well know and sought after name in the Internet Marketing arena.