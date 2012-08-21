Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- Ribbun Software has recently launched a new company blog on blogspot.com to share information about the latest SEO and SMO trends and technology with its customers. This is within its objective to improve the online presence of its customers.



Ribbun Software’s new blog offers information on a number of issues related to search engine optimization. The purpose of this blog is explained by Ribbun spokesperson Mr. Mohit, who says, “Our organization has always believed in keeping the customer informed. In fact, our system of sharing information has become so effective that we can communicate complicated aspects of SEO in the simplest language with ease. We aim to transform this ability on our blog as well.”



Ribbun’s new blog has also been introduced as part of its own content marketing strategy. Through its blog, the SEO company hopes to share quality content and information about search engine optimization in order to educate visitors as well as develop stronger brand awareness among prospective customers.



Ribbun constantly strives to improve its customer outreach. As a result, the company has not only perfected traditional forms of SEO like on-page optimization, content writing, and link building, but also developed new and innovative services over the years. Ribbun Software has developed and introduced services like link wheel creation, SERP snatcher, etc, which have been widely accepted and used by its customer base.



The blog by Ribbun Software follows a simple format and covers a wide range of topics related to both SEO and SMO. The company’s blogs aim at making it easier for layperson and those new to the field to understand how search engines work. The blog also discusses several methods of performing SEO on a website as well as gives out several useful SEO tips and tricks. Ribbun’s own on- and off-page SEO services have achieved so much success that the company guarantees a top 10 page rank result for the targeted keywords.



Ribbun also keeps in touch with the latest trends in SEO, and the fast development of social media marketing. It not only works toward developing new services based on these trends, but also informs about these trends and their implications through its blog.



About Ribbun

Ribbun Software is a rapidly growing company that offers SEO and SMO services. The company works to provide high quality and innovative services, delivering quality and ensuring complete customer satisfaction. Some of the SEO services offered by the company include link building, link wheel creation, SERP snatcher, press release submission, article submission, etc. Social Media Optimization services offered by the company include genuine Facebook Fans and Twitter Followers building services.