Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2012 -- Ribbun Software has recently announced that it will be hosting a company blog on the popular InsaneJournal.com blogging platform. The company has already created blogs on other platforms, and this particular platform is part of its marketing strategy.



Since its founding, Ribbun Software has been constantly producing a number of services that use the latest search engine optimization strategies to improve the online presence of its customers. With this new blog on InsaneJournal, the company will provide the knowledge it has attained over the years of providing its services and share it with its customers and other interested readers.



InsaneJournal was chosen by the company due to its uniqueness, strong user base, and the fact that it has shown a consistently positive performance every year since it was first launched during the early 2000s. The website is based on the open-source LiveJournal blog hosting platform, and it therefore shares similar features that allow readers and bloggers to share and spread unique and interesting information. This particular blogging platform, along with LiveJournal, is one of the earliest examples of social networking as well as open-source architecture, where users had greater freedom and the ability to interact with each other easily.



Over the years, several blogging platforms have been launched that build on the features offered by InsaneJournal, but this platform has maintained a strong position and a loyal and active blogging community as well. According to Mr. Mohit, spokesperson for Ribbun Software, this committed and loyal user base can be a very interested in learning about search engine optimization and receiving services form Ribbun Software. He said, “Social networks are very different from what they were a few years ago. The importance of social media is unquestionable, and the same goes for blogging platforms like InsaneJournal that mix social networking and blogging together. Our new Ribbun Software blog on this platform will include posts that educate visitors and website owners about search engine optimization techniques and give them the knowledge which is necessary to improve their own online presence.”



InsaneJournal has made its mark in the history of the internet, along with other LiveJournal-based platforms, in the development and evolution of new blog hosts. The Ribbun Software blog on this platform will provide detained knowledge on several different SEO and SMO strategies, tips, and tricks.



About Ribbun

Ribbun Software is a popular and rapidly-growing SEO firm that offers a number of programs. its SMO services include YouTube Views, Twitter Followers, and Facebook Fans building, and SEO services include EDU link building, Blog post link building, article submission, press release submission.