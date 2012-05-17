Jaipur, Rajasthan -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- Ribbun Software has recently launched its new social bookmarking SEO service as part of its mission to continue providing new and improved services to its customers. The company has been launching newer and better services since its inception, and claims that it will continue introducing more services.



Mr. Mohit, who is a spokesperson for Ribbun Software, talked about social bookmarking SEO services in general. He said, “From a personal point of view, social bookmarking is nothing but putting all your favorite links in one location so that you can easily find them or share them with friends. From an SEO point of view, however, social bookmarking can play a huge role in getting strong permanent back links to your website and increasing the number of targeted traffic your website gets.”



During the launch of its new social bookmarking SEO service, Ribbun Software also said that it will be providing 70 to 80 percent Do Follow bookmarks. For those who are not aware, Do Follow bookmarks and links provide a significant boost to the authority and value of a link. The company will be carefully selecting the bookmarking service in which it will create links. It would review the amount of traffic in the site as well as the page rank, and choose only those bookmarking sites that offer the best of both. In addition to this, Ribbun spokesperson Mr. Mohit also says that the company will constantly rotate the bookmarking sites being used, so that clients can receive the best benefit and the link authority of each website does not go down.



The new social bookmarking SEO service will also see the application of Ribbun’s Active Account concept, wherein a bookmarking account or profile is used regularly on each website. This particular concept makes the bookmarking more organic, which in turn gives a good boost to the effectiveness of the social bookmarking SEO service. The natural and organic results delivered by Ribbun’s new service are further improved by the fact that all the bookmarking work is done manually by the company’s team of SEO experts. Ribbun will provide detailed Excel work reports along with the live links after the work is complete, and will offer continuous customer support as well.



About Ribbun

Ribbun is a highly popular SEO company that aims at creating a strong online presence for its clients. The company focuses on organic and natural search engine optimization, and provides only completely white-hat SEO services. In addition to search engine optimization, Ribbun Software also provides social media optimization services that include Facebook Fans, Twitter Followers, YouTube Views, and Digg Votes building services.