The concept of this service is explained by Mr. Mohit, who is a spokesperson for Ribbun Software. He says, “Many people often feel that Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is about getting their website to the top of the front page among search engine results pages. This absolutely correct, but they forget that you need to work hard to keep your website on the first page, even if you bring it there. SEO is not a process that can be done once successfully and forgotten. It needs to be done continuously so that your website maintains its top position. Our newly-launched monthly SEO service will help customers achieve and sustain their high page rank, so that they can continue to enjoy the benefits.”



Ribbun Software claims that it does not bind clients by a contract in order for them to utilize their new monthly SEO service. The company believes in delivering cost-effective solutions to clients, which is why it does not collect any money toward subscriptions. All monthly payments are single payments. Once a client is read to pay for the next month, they may do so.



SEO experts at Ribbun Software understand the importance of diversity in keeping the page rank of a target website high. For this reason, the monthly SEO service offered by Ribbun includes a wide range of IP as well as a blend of different SEO techniques, including social bookmarking, Web 2.0 submissions, approved article links, blog posts, press releases, EDU links, social bookmarking, and profile link building.



To compliment this new service, Ribbun Software will provide a detailed weekly report of the SEO techniques that have been used and their rate of success. During the first week, the company will submit a high quality article to the top article directories and also create high PR profile links. During the second week, the company will make a link wheel and also utilize social bookmarking websites. During the third week, Ribbun experts will create links in high PR .edu domains and also create a high quality article for distribution on a high PR blog network. During the fourth week, the company will distribute press releases related to the target website and submit an article in appropriate Wikis for Wiki links.



