Ricardo Silla and Team Look to Raise €30,000 via Indiegogo to Develop Qsens ThermoBaby

Paterna, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Qsens ThermoBaby is a gadget for continuous monitoring of temperature of a baby during the difficult nights when the baby's temperature suddenly goes up and down and it's difficult to control. This gadget is fixed on the baby's arm while they are sleeping, it connects to their parents’ SmartPhone via Bluetooth. The device warns the parents when the temperature exceeds the values previously set up in their App.



Quality: The gadget is made with the best materials in the market. It will offer a high degree of reliability, precision and take into account the fact that the gadget will be in constant contact with the baby.



Technology: It uses the latest technology in wireless communication.

Easy: Any SmartPhone user will be able to use the device easily.

Compatibility: iPhone 4S and latest model. Android devices supporting BLE (the latest Android phones).

Novelty: Revolutionizes all classic methods of body temperature taking, equalizing the reliability but greatly improving the comfort of use.

Attractive design: Attractive design for the baby.



At present, Ricardo Silla and his team are developing a conceptual prototype and promotional videos. They will use the funds raised as follows:

- 1st month: Electronic design of the circuit. Mechanical design for the production

- 2nd month: Development of the App for Android and IOS.

- 3rd month: Testing of the first equipment produced and certification of the product.

- 4th month: Sending the Qsens ThermoBaby to the Backers.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: October 25, 2013 - December 24, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



About Ricardo Silla: Ricardo Silla leads a team of dedicated, innovative designers to develop life-changing technology to enhance the quality of life of parents and children alike.



Indiegogo Page: http://igg.me/at/qsensbaby/x/3517679