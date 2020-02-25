Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Rice flour (also rice powder) is a form of flour made from rice. It is distinct from rice starch, which is usually produced by steeping rice in lye. Rice flour is a particularly good substitute for wheat flour, which causes irritation in the digestive systems of those who are gluten-intolerant. Rice flour is also used as a thickening agent in recipes that are refrigerated or frozen since it inhibits liquid separation.



The worldwide market for Rice Flour is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 14800 million US$ in 2024, from 11500 million US$ in 2019.

The technical barriers of Rice Flour are relatively low, and the Rice Flour enterprise disperse in many countries, and the relative large companies include CHO HENG?HUANGGUO?Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods?Rose Brand?BIF and others.



Rice Flour is widely used for rice noodle, desserts, snacks and bread. In 2017, rice flour for rice noodle and rice pasta occupies 40%. As consumers focus on healthy food, the increased consumption is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2017-2025. Rice Flour industry will usher in a stable growth space.



In the past few years, the price of Rice Flour gradually decreased and we expected the price will increase due to the price trend of rice.



There are companies adding new capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in rice flour market will become more intense.



