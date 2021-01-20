Rice Milk Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Alpro, Pureharvest, Ecoideas

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Global Rice Milk Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Some of the key players profiled in the report are Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (China), Alpro (Belgium), Hain Celestial Group (United States), Fine Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan), Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC. (United States), The Campbell Soup Company (United States), Pureharvest (Australia), Nature's Choice Pty Ltd (South Africa), Ecoideas (Canada) and Freedom Nutritional Products (Australia). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like SunOpta (Canada), Panos brands, LLC (United States) and The Bridge S.R.L (Italy).



Rice milk is produced from grain rice. It is typically unsweetened and made from brown rice. By a natural enzymatic process that cuts the carbohydrates into sugars, particularly glucose, generates the sweetness in most rice milk varieties. Some rice milks may however be sweetened with sugarcane syrup or other sugars. Rice milk is a great substitute to conventional milk with its benefits including free-from cholesterol & lactose. Rice milk is mostly produced with added fortified elements to overcome the absence of nutrients in it. The rice milk market is targeted towards the vegan & lactose-free population. Increasing awareness regarding health benefits about rice milk consumption is impelling the global rice milk market growth. According to AMA, the Global Rice Milk market is expected to see growth rate of 13.4%.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Cases of Lactose Intolerance

- Rise in Dairy Alternative Food Demand

- Rapidly Rising Beverage Industry



Market Trend

- Increasing Consumers' Inclination toward Organic Variants of Rice Milk



Restraints

- Low Market Penetration of the Product

- Availability of Competitive Products like Almond and Coconut Milk



Opportunities

- Increasing Awareness of the Benefits of Rice Milk Consumption

- Advancements in Rice Milk Processing

- Untapped Opportunities from Emerging Markets



The Rice Milk market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Key Strategic Developments in Rice Milk Market:

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Rice Milk Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Rice Milk Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Rice Milk Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Rice Milk Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Rice Milk Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Organic Rice Milk, Conventional Rice Milk), Application (Snacks, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Others), Form (Powder, Liquid))

5.1 Global Rice Milk Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Rice Milk Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Rice Milk Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Rice Milk Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Rice Milk Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



