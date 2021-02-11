New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- The report on the Global Rice Milk Market by Reports and Data report consists of the historical data, latest market trends, rules and regulations, technological advancements, new upcoming technologies, and prevalent strategies adopted by industry participants. This study also analyzes the overall market status, market share, growth rate, key market drivers, growth opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and others.



The Food And Beverage Industry has seen diverse progress in the way a product is sourced, manufactured, and packed for consumers with improved quality and extended shelf life. Rice milk is generally prepared by grinding soaked rice in a food processor, filtering the mixture and combining it with water. With the increasing intolerance to dairy products with lifestyle changes, rice milk is a great carbohydrate alternative to conventional lactose-rich milk sourced from animals. According to Reports and Data, the global rice milk market valued at USD 136.8 million in 2019 and is escalating at a CAGR of 7.8%. With the growing popularity among consumers in western countries, the market will register USD 251.3 million by the end of 2027.



This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 scenario. The Coronavirus pandemic has greatly affected the global industry. It has brought along various changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and the initial and future assessment of the impact are covered in the research report. The report discusses all major aspects of the market with expert opinions on the current status along with a historical analysis.



Key players contributing to the global Rice Milk Market share are Panos Brands LLC, Pureharvest Pty Ltd, Gan Teck Kar Foods, Stratum Nutrition, SunOpta Inc., Fine Japan Co. Ltd., The Bridge S.R.L, Vitasoy Australia Products Ptv. Ltd., Nature's Choice B.V., and SunOpta Inc., among others.



This category-based assessment is beneficial for the reader to capitalize on those market segments that promise positive growth in the coming years. The report also examines the Rice Milk Market on the basis of the value, cost structure, and gross revenue. The three factors are analyzed for the different product types, the companies that are primarily engaged in the manufacture of the prevalent products, and the leading regional market in terms of sales of those product types. Apart from the statistical analysis, the total sales have also been assessed for the different types, applications, and regions. The Rice Milk industry consumption in the prominent regional markets has also been examined, along with the product types and applications that are contributing significantly to the overall market share.



Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Online Retails

Others



Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid



End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals & Baby Food

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others



The ameliorating demand for plant-based dairy among lactose-intolerant consumers and incrementing awareness regarding new products, including almond milk, coconut milk, and soy milk, are the main drivers of market growth. Rice milk is low in protein and is not considered an alternative in terms of nutritional value but is the least likely to cause allergies and can be consumed with added vitamins and calcium. The availability of diverse varieties of rice, including jasmine, basmati, Calrose, and brown rice in the form of milk powder, which is rich in calories, are highly recommended to patients with eczema, radioiodine cancer, and Chaperone-mediated autophagy due to chances of dairy allergies. The growing trend of weight loss and veganism is also a significant reason for the upsurge in demand during the projected timeline.



Geographically, the research report is divided into several key Regions, including the production, consumption, revenue, and market share and the growth rate of Rice Milk in these regions, from 2016 to 2027. The regions mapped in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America occupied a significant market share in the past and is expected to show constant growth with the growing shift towards plant-based dairy and the presence of major manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada. The rising population with lactose intolerance and huge vegan consumer base in the Asia Pacific will register the fastest growth in the coming years.



Objectives of the study:

TOC highlights of the Global Rice Milk Market:

Chapter 1 analyzes the Rice Milk Introduction, product offerings, and scope, complete market overview, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.



Chapter 2 presents a detailed study of the key manufacturers of Rice Milk, along with sales, revenue, and the price of Rice Milk.



Chapter 3 includes the competitive scenario among the major manufacturers and vendors.



Chapter 4 shows the global Rice Milk market by regions, clubbed with sales, revenue, and market share for each region, from 2016 to 2027.



Chapters 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9, study the market by region, by type, by application, and by manufacturer, with the sales, revenue, and market share based on leading countries in these regions.



Table of contents

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Rice Milk Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Demand for the non-dairy or plant based cereal milks

4.2.2.2. Growing practice of vegan diet

4.2.2.3. Low cost availability

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Complexities in extraction & final processing

4.2.3.2. Labor restrictions due to COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping



Chapter 5. Rice Milk By Sales Channel Insights & Trends



