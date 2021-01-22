Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2021 -- Global Rice Noodle Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Rice Noodle Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Liengtong Rice Vermicelli Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Foodle Noodle Co., Ltd. (Thailand), ACECOOK VIETNAM (Vietnam), Leong Guan Food Manufacturer (Singapore), Nissin Food Products Co., Ltd. (Japan), Thai Preserved Food Factory Ltd. (Thailand), Thai President Foods PCL (Thailand), THAITAN FOOD INTERNATIONAL CO. LTD. (Thailand), NATURE SOY, LLC (United States) and Mandarin Noodle Manufacturing (Canada).



Rice noodles, the noodles that are made from rice with help of main ingredients such as rice flour and water. Tapioca or corn starch is also added as an ingredient so to improve the transparency or improve the gelatinous & chewy texture of the noodles. These includes low salt, small amount of fats & some additives. Also known as rice sticks or rice vermicelli, these noodles are healthier alternative to other instant noodles such as potato starch, wheat flour, & cassava starch. Increasing disposable income along with rising inclination towards keeping healthy lifestyle has been the key factor driving the growth of global rice noodles market. Rice noodles are popular in Eastern & Southeast Asian cuisines owing to their chewy texture. They are usually supplemented with sauces and seasonings. These rice noodles are available in fresh, dried, or frozen forms, also in different shapes & thickness.



The segments and sub-section of Rice Noodle market are shown below:

Type (Dried Rice Noodles, Instant Rice Noodles, Fresh Rice Noodles, Others), Application (Residential Use, Commercial Use (Hotels, Restaurants, and Others)), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Other), Rice Type (White, Brown, Red, Black, Others)



Market Drivers

- Changing Eating Consumers' Preference Coupled With Growing Availability of the Product

- Rising Use of Rice Noodles in Multiple Cuisines

- Variety of Rice Noodles with Multiple Flavors Available In the Market

- Increasing Disposable Income Along With Rising Inclination towards Keeping Healthy Lifestyle



Market Trend

- Growing Trend of Takeaways & Home Deliveries for Convenience Food Product



Restraints

- Availability of Alternatives Such as Wheat Flour-Based Noodles



Opportunities

- Growing Opportunities in Untapped Markets

- Increasing Number of Asian Restaurants in Countries like Germany, United Kingdom, and France



Challenges

- Dynamic Food Safety Policy Regulations



If opting for the Global version of Rice Noodle Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Rice Noodle market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Rice Noodle near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Rice Noodle market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



