2016 Market Size - USD 60 million

2024 Forecast Value - USD 115 million+



Companies Profiled based on Business Overview, Financial Data, Product Landscape, Strategic Outlook & SWOT Analysis:

- Yara International

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- Borealis

- Fertiberia Brasil

- Alltech, Inc.

- Antonio Tarazona

- MEADOW FEEDS LIMITED

- Quality Liquid Feeds

- Anipro Xtraformance Feeds

- Nutri Feeds

- Kay Dee

- Incitec Pivot Limited

- PetroLeo Brasileiro S.A

- SKW Stickstoffwerke Piesteritz GmbH

- The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc.



Strong application outlook in cosmetic, food and pharmaceutical industries should stimulate rice protein market size. Growing consumer awareness pertaining to consumption of nutritious food ingredients along with increased spending power of consumers should positively influence industrial growth.



Favorable regulations by FDA across wide range of applications coupled with product acceptance among consumers should propel industry growth. Food manufacturers are complying with standards to produce anti-allergic and gluten free products, as consumers are strongly emphasizing on healthier lifestyle.

Inorganic rice protein market size may register gains close to 5% by 2024. Strong application outlook in cosmetic, pharmaceutical, food & beverages and animal feed industries will complement industry growth. Rice protein ingredients enhance the flavor, taste, and texture of food ingredients, thus promoting product demand in food sector.



Brown and white rice are the prominent raw materials which are converted to high protein flour through alpha-amylase enzyme. This manufacturing process increases the protein content by decreasing the starch content of the broken milled rice. Complex production process leads to increase in manufacturing cost, which may hamper market price trend and pose threat to industry profitability.

Key Highlights of this report:

Base Year: 2016

Growth Projections - 2017 to 2024

Historical data coverage: 2013 to 2016

Number of Pages - 250

Data Tables - 283

U.S. organic rice protein hydrolysate market size may exceed USD 1.5 million up to 2024. Superior characteristics such as non-allergenic, good solubility in water and easy digestibility results into higher product demand. Increase in usage of hydrolysates in sports nutrition, infant food and weight management may enhance industry growth in this region.



Organic rice protein market size from dairy alternatives application may reach to 8.5% within projected timeframe. It is lactose, gluten & dairy free and hypoallergenic, supporting a healthy diet. Health benefits associated with dairy alternatives such as increase in lean body mass, decrease in fat mass and skeletal muscle hypertrophy, stimulates market growth.

Germany inorganic rice protein market size should witness growth at over 4% by 2024. Favorable government regulations regarding allergen and gluten free products may have positive influence on product market size. New product launch accompanied with strong investment in R&D activities may propel product demand.

Organic rice protein isolates market size is poised to exceed USD 35 million in sales up to 2024. It is treated with enzymes and is used as a beverage mix or as an ingredient in health shakes or smoothies. Growing vegan population along with rise in vegetarian diet excluding meat, dairy products or any other animal based products may stimulate product growth.



Inorganic rice protein market size from animal feed applications may account for over 5% within foreseeable timeframe. It contains added vitamins, high protein content and above average amino acid, thus enhancing anti-virus activity, food calling activity and developing activity of animals. It is used as substitute for expensive di-calcium phosphate and soybean meal for animals.



Research Methodology:

At Global Market Insights, our researchers and domain experts use a unique blend of primary and secondary research, with validation and iterations at every stage, in order to minimize deviation and present the most accurate analysis of the industry. The research process begins with extensive data mining, using authentic sources such as trade magazines, technical publications, independent studies along with paid avenues such as ICIS, Hoovers, etc. Primary objectives of data mining include:

Definition and scope of research

Market dynamics, growth drivers and industry pitfalls

Regulatory and political guidelines for the industry

Demographics and statistical data