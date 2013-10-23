Rich Communications Services (RCS) Market 2013 - 2018: Industrial Survey Report Available Online by ResearchMoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- RCS represents the first LTE-enabled value-added service (VAS) application for carriers.

There are some pre-Voice over LTE (VoLTE) options, and a migration path for RCS that is pre-IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), but we ultimately see RCS adding most value with ubiquitous VoLTE coverage and IMS integration. We also see significant value via open API integration for various VAS applications focused on RCS. One of those applications is the so called Corporate or Enterprise Dashboard, which provides a key application for the carriers most valued customers.



This report provides analysis of the RCS market drivers, technical issues, forecast and future outlook. It is must reading for any company focused on monetizing LTE, IMS, and integrating VAS with carriers in a next generation IP environment.



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Key Findings:

Forecast for RCS revenue from 2013 - 2018 representing incremental revenue

Presence, location, and API integration will key enablers of VAS applications for RCS

RCS represents arguably the first true LTE-based VAS application that carriers must deploy

Facing price erosion of core services (voice and data), carriers must deploy their own VAS applications

RCS lite represents a market entry strategy as a precursor to IMS deployment and integration for RCS-e

RCS provides the ability for a corporate entity to allow their employees to customize their own mobile experience via the RCS interface

Compared to all other applications, RCS is arguably the one that affords the incumbent network operators with the best opportunity to prevent them from becoming a so-called "dumb pipe".



Target Audience:

Mobile network operators

Value-added service providers

Wireless device manufacturers

Telecom infrastructure providers

API providers and management companies

Content providers and commerce companies

LTE and IP Multimedia Subsystem integrators



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Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Introduction

Voice over LTE (VoLTE)

The Benefits of "Dialable" VoIP

Rich Communications Service (RCS)

RCS is a Value-added Service (VAS)

RCS/joyn®

Release Standards and joyn

RCS/joyn® Status

Issues and Challenges with RCS/joyn

RCS without joyn

RCS Technical and Business Issues

Overview

RCS and IMS

RCS Use Cases

Core RCS Feature Functionality

Rich Calls

Rich Messaging

RCS and Video

Enhanced Address Book

Future RCS Functionality and Applications

RCS in Mobile Commerce

RCS and Cloud Storage/Access

RCS and LTE Direct

RCS Market Analysis and Forecasts

RCS/joyn Revenue Forecasts

RCS Market Drivers

RCS vs. OTT Applications

No Cost and Low Cost VoIP

No Cost and Low Cost Texting

OTT Service Provider Comparative Analysis

Mobile Network Operators (MNO) versus OTT Players

MNO and OTT Coexistence?

RCS and Enterprise Customers

RCS and Social

RCS Industry Support

RCS and other VAS Enablers

Presence

Identity, Personal Data, and Preference Management

Telecom API and Management

Role and Importance of Telephony API

Summary and Recommendations



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Market Opportunity: Rich Communications Suite (RCS)



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Rich Communication Services (RCS) originally marketed by GSMA marks the transition of messaging and voice capabilities from Circuit Switched technology to an all-IP world. RCS and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) share the same IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) investment and leverage the same IMS capabilities.

For consumers, RCS has the potential to combine voice and SMS with instant messaging or chat, live video sharing and file transfer across all devices and networks. For enterprise customers, RCS represents an attractive alternative to the potential free-for-all with Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) as the corporate entity can employ a Corporate Owned and Personally Enabled (COPE) strategy to allow personalization while maintaining their own Corporate Dashboard for their company communications and applications.



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