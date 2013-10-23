Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Rich Communications Services (RCS): Market Opportunities and Forecast 2013 – 2018



RCS represents the first LTE-enabled value-added service (VAS) application for carriers.



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There are some pre-Voice over LTE (VoLTE) options, and a migration path for RCS that is pre-IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), but we ultimately see RCS adding most value with ubiquitous VoLTE coverage and IMS integration. We also see significant value via open API integration for various VAS applications focused on RCS. One of those applications is the so called Corporate or Enterprise Dashboard, which provides a key application for the carriers most valued customers.



This report provides analysis of the RCS market drivers, technical issues, forecast and future outlook. It is must reading for any company focused on monetizing LTE, IMS, and integrating VAS with carriers in a next generation IP environment.



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Key Findings:



- Forecast for RCS revenue from 2013 - 2018 representing incremental revenue

- Presence, location, and API integration will key enablers of VAS applications for RCS

- RCS represents arguably the first true LTE-based VAS application that carriers must deploy

- Facing price erosion of core services (voice and data), carriers must deploy their own VAS applications

- RCS lite represents a market entry strategy as a precursor to IMS deployment and integration for RCS-e

- RCS provides the ability for a corporate entity to allow their employees to customize their own mobile experience via the RCS interface

- Compared to all other applications, RCS is arguably the one that affords the incumbent network operators with the best opportunity to prevent them from becoming a so-called "dumb pipe".



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Target Audience:

- Mobile network operators

- Value-added service providers

- Wireless device manufacturers

- Telecom infrastructure providers

- API providers and management companies

- Content providers and commerce companies

- LTE and IP Multimedia Subsystem integrators



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