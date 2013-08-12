RICH Elevator Company to Offer Quality Elevator and Elevator Parts

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- RICH Elevator Company is manufacturing and offering elevator, escalator, and elevator parts. These products are designed and made with security and quality in mind. With these products, clients and passengers can be assured that the parts will provide them ease and convenience.



Commercial buildings are typically built with many floor levels. Since that is the case, it is only expected that people will need to have something to ride on to reach the specific floor that they must be in. With the availability of companies manufacturing elevators and escalator, people now can reach the floor where their unit is or their office. However, even with the availability of these transportation boxes, there is still the issue of the quality of these products. Even though a commercial building is already installed with these, there is still no assurance that the passengers will be safely be brought in their particular floors. Fortunately, RICH Elevator Company is guaranteeing that the products they are manufacturing are produced with safety and quality in mind.



RICH Elevator Company is a manufacturing company specializing in producing and offering elevator, and escalator, elevator parts, and selcom door. The company has workforce who are capable of manufacturing about 8000 sets of these products annually. The types of the elevator being offered by the company are passenger elevator, none-machine room elevator, and residence elevator.



The types of escalator it is offering includes walkway escalator. Apart from that, the company is also offering elevator parts elevator such as an elevator door, button, guard rail, machine, and controller. The company’s product development aspect is integrating the combination of marketing, design, maintenance, production, technical support, and repair all in one. Due to that, RICH Elevator Company was able to produce not only quality products but also products that are guaranteed to secure and keep its passengers safe during the entire ride.



RICH Elevator Company is offering quality elevator, escalator, and elevator products. For companies that want to secure the safety of their building’s occupants and employees, there is only one way that it can be achieved. That is to order these products from RICH Elevator Company.



For more information about the types of elevator and escalator, and elevator parts being manufactured and offered by RICH Elevator Company, please feel free to visit its website at http://www.richgroups.net. For order information inquiry, please feel free to contact Richard Wang at 86 21 3205021, or send him an email at richard@richgroups.net.cn, richard118@139.com, or richgroups@hotmail.com



Contact: Richard Wang

Company: Shanghai Rich Import and Export Co.,Ltd.

Address: Rm33, No.70 Dongjiangwang Rd, Shanghai 200092, China

Tel. Number: 86 21 3205021

Fax Number: 86 21 32050218

Email: richard@richgroups.net.cn

richard118@139.com

MSN: richgroups@hotmail.com

Website: http://www.richgroups.net