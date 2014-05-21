Rich Weiss, American Century Investments Asset Allocation Senior Portfolio Manager, to Join Peter Weitz on "In Black and Weitz"

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Voice America Talk Radio Network, Internet broadcasting pioneer, producing and syndicating online audio and video, today announced that asset allocation expert Rich Weiss will join Peter Weitz, host of “In Black and Weitz” radio program on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel (http://www.voiceamericabusiness.com) Tuesday, May 27, 2014, at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.



Is equity allocation the best way to measure risk? Do multi-manager funds perform better than proprietary funds? Do more asset classes really lead to better diversification? Target date funds are rife with misunderstanding, and this can ultimately harm retirement plan participants. Rich Weiss will explore several commonly held beliefs about target date funds – and present some alternatives to the "conventional wisdom.”



Weiss, a senior vice president and senior portfolio manager for American Century Investments®, serves on the investment team overseeing the firm’s asset allocation strategies. He co-manages the One Choice (Target Risk and Target Date) Portfolios, Strategic Allocation, Global Allocation and investments offered in the Learning Quest 529 Education Savings Program. He also serves as a member of the American Century Investments’ Asset Allocation Committee, which is responsible for establishing investment policy and reviewing investment decisions for all of our asset allocation products.



Prior to joining the firm in 2010, Weiss was executive vice president and chief investment officer of City National Bank, where he was responsible for the bank’s investment management group and directed investment policy and strategy. Previously, he was executive vice president and chief investment officer at Sanwa Bank California, where he managed all aspects of their investment department.



Earlier in his career, Weiss held senior investment positions at Vantage Global Advisors, TSA Capital Management, PaineWebber and Mellon Bank. A member of the investment industry since 1984, Weiss holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from the University of Chicago.



Weiss is often quoted in the national print media and he makes regular guest appearances on CNBC, Bloomberg Television and Bloomberg Radio.



“In Black and Weitz” airs live on Tuesdays at 7 AM Pacific / 9 AM Central / 10 AM Eastern on The VoiceAmerica Business Channel. To access the show, log on at http://www.voiceamericabusiness.com. All shows will be available on The VoiceAmerica Business Channel for on-demand and pod cast download, http://www.voiceamericavariety.com.



The VoiceAmericaTM Network offers the latest conversations in a talk radio format, providing education, interaction, and advice on key issues live, on demand as well as through pod cast download. If interested in hosting a talk radio show on VoiceAmerica Network, contact Jeff Spenard, President of Internet Radio at 480-294-6417 or at jeff.spenard @ voiceamerica.com.



Contact Executive Producer Robert Ciolino at 480-553-5770 for advertising / sponsorship information or other show details.



About Peter Weitz

Peter Weitz, is a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (c) and a Senior Vice President and equity partner of Fusion Analytics Investment Partners. He joined the industry over ten years ago after spending 13 years in real estate development in Washington, DC. After several years working for a large retail wire house, he became uncomfortable with the inherent conflicts of interest at major brokerage institutions and joined Fusion Analytics in 2009, overseeing their South East Region. A dual graduate of George Washington University, Peter holds both an undergraduate degree in business and a Master’s Degree in Finance. His primary areas of practice include corporate 401(K) and defined benefit plans assisting plan sponsors with their investment, fiduciary, employee education and compliance responsibilities, as well as individual retirement planning and wealth retention. He has published several articles and spoken on numerous panels regarding ERISA regulations as they pertain to defined contribution and benefit plans and has been recognized as a top performer nationally in the 401(K) market place by several 401(K) plan providers.



In his spare time, he is a passionate golfer, a gourmet cook, a dog lover and an oenophile. He currently resides in Coral Springs, Florida.



About VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio, LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) and WorldTalk Radio Network (http://www.worldtalkradio.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV (http://www.voiceamerica.tv). Featuring more than 200 hosts broadcasting to eight niche community based channels: its flagship VoiceAmerica™ Variety Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Health & Wellness Channel, VoiceAmerica™ Business Channel, VoiceAmerica Sports, 7th Wave Channel, The Green Living Channel, VoiceAmerica Kids Channel and World Talk Radio Variety Channel. VoiceAmerica™ TV offers targeted and exclusive video programming channels. World Talk Radio, LLC is one of the pioneers in internet broadcasting, producing and syndicating online audio and video, offering an innovative, effective and comprehensive digital broadcast platform. Digital Publishing through its 10 years of broadcast and media experience along with our seasoned staff of Executive Producers, Production and Host Services Group, World Talk Radio, LLC provides an internet radio and video platform for new, emerging and veteran media personalities to expand and monetize their business and brand in an online digital medium.



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The value and/or returns of a portfolio will fluctuate with market and economic conditions. International investing involves special risk considerations, including economic and political conditions, inflation rates and currency fluctuations. The fund may invest in small- and mid-cap stock, which can be more volatile than larger-company stock. The fund also employs a mix of investment styles, each of which has risks associated with it. The fund’s investments in fixed income securities are subject to the risks associated with debt securities including credit, price and interest rate risk. The performance of the portfolio is partially dependent on the performance of the underlying American Century funds and will assume the risks associated with these funds. The fund’s commodity-related investments may be subject to greater volatility than investments in traditional securities. In addition, the fund’s real estate-related investments may subject the fund to risks similar to those associated with direct investment in real estate.



Before investing, carefully consider the plan's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This information and more about the plan can be found in the Learning Quest Handbook, available by contacting your financial advisor or American Century Investment Services, Inc., Distributor and Underwriter, at 1-800-378-9878, and should be read carefully before investing. If you are not a Kansas taxpayer, consider before investing whether your or the beneficiary's home state offers a 529 Plan that provides its taxpayers with state tax and other benefits not available through this plan.

Notice: Accounts established under Learning Quest and their earnings are neither insured nor guaranteed by the State of Kansas, the Kansas State Treasurer or American Century.



Administered by Kansas State Treasurer Ron Estes

Managed by American Century Investment Management, Inc.

American Century Investment Services, Inc., Distributor.

© 2014 American Century Propriety Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.