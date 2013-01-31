Richard Roth Promoted to Vice President

Oradell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2013 -- The Burns and Roe Group, Inc. recently announced that Captain Richard (Rick) D. Roth, Civil Engineer Corps., U.S. Navy (retired) has been promoted to Vice President, Government Services for Burns and Roe Services Corporation. In this capacity, he will have day-to-day responsibility for government operations. Since joining Burns and Roe in 2011, Rick has been responsible for project controls and business support for both Government and Campus Services. Burns and Roe Services Corporation is the Facilities Services arm of the Burns and Roe Group.



Rick retired from the Navy after 30 years of service to the country leading engineering, public works and facilities management organizations, directing large scale design and construction, and managing complex energy and environmental programs. In his most recent assignment as Vice Commander and Deputy Fleet Civil Engineer for Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Atlantic, he directed the annual execution of $8.5 billion in planning, design, construction, environmental, real estate, and public works support for naval facilities in the continental United States, Europe and Southwest Asia. Prior to that he served as the Commanding Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, where he led a workforce of 3,500 civilian and military personnel in providing $1.7 billion annually in facilities products and services to Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and several of the Navy’s largest shore installations including Naval Station Norfolk, NAS Oceana and the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.



Rick is a graduate of Penn State University earning a BS in Civil Engineering and a Masters degree in Construction Management. He is also a graduate of Northwestern University’s Kellogg Advanced Executive Program. He holds a Professional Engineer’s license in Pennsylvania and is a LEED Accredited Professional, as well as an active member of the Society of American Military Engineers, the American Society of Civil Engineers and Chi Epsilon, an Honorary Civil Engineering Fraternity.



“We are delighted to have Rick step up to lead Government Services” said Carmine Battafarano, Senior Vice President of Burns and Roe. “We look forward to adding a leader of Rick’s capability to Burns and Roe. His diversified expertise will be invaluable in building the Facilities Services business and continuing the exceptional level of responsiveness that our highly valued government clients have come to expect.”



About Burns and Roe

Burns and Roe is a privately held, comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance organization with specialized expertise in technically complex facilities. With 1,550 personnel worldwide, Burns and Roe and its affiliated companies serve private and governmental clients in the power, industrial, and government service industries. The firm is a world leader in the markets that it serves. Engineering News-Record consistently ranks Burns and Roe among the country’s top power design firms. For more information on Burns and Roe, please contact the Company at (201) 265-2000 or through its website www.roe.com.