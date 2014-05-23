Richard Schwartz of Jackson Mississippi Integrates Social Media to Increase Client Access

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- A personal injury can be a traumatic event, and its effects can be felt far beyond the initial agony they cause. When suffering that trauma most people are unable to think clearly about the next steps, which is why legal advisors are so invaluable. They are able to see the clear implications of the injury, and know who to contact and how to undertake a claim to ensure the maximum compensation can be claimed. Richard Schwartz Law Offices are now reaching out to those who may have been injured through social media platforms, making justice more accessible than ever.



The legal practice, which takes all cases from car accidents to drug recalls to workmans compensation and more, has created a Facebook fan page which already has over a thousand likes, and regularly posts news and updates on accidents, safety tips and more information. On Twitter, they post updates about their cases and advice to those who may have been in an accident about important first steps.



Through YouTube, they are offering practical advice and expertise as well as an introduction to their staff and work ethic, while their Google + profile features testimonials, location data and vital statistics, allowing individuals to get all the information they need on the company.



A spokesperson for Richard Schwartz explained, “Social media is an amazing avenue to connect with those who need our help, and it would be a dereliction of our duty to the people of Mississippi if we didn’t reach out to them in the places they can most easily find and communicate with us. Our Google + page allows locals to honestly reflect on the service they’ve received from us and our YouTube channel enables us to convey key information that can make all the difference when taking the first steps toward a claim.”



About Richard Schwartz

Richard Schwartz Law Offices handle a wide variety of personal injuries that are sustained from accidents of all kinds. All potential clients can receive a free consultation, and an investigator can be sent to their home the same day. All the personal injury lawyers in the practice are hard working professionals who will fight hard to get the maximum compensation clients deserve. For more information please visit: http://www.1call.ms/