Richard Sears's Short Film Collection Now on IndieFlix and ShortsHD

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Richard Sears, a veteran in short filmmaking has created many interesting projects. One of the most interesting projects that he created is “An Evil Town” which was made when he lived in San Francisco. The film won him an award at the Cannes Film Festival 1995. Sears has also directed a variety of commercials for clients like Sony PlayStation, Nike, Toyota, Sprint, ESPN, Bud Light and many others. IndieFlix, one of the most creative platforms for independent filmmakers is now hosting Richard Sears’s short films including the award winning film “An Evil Town” – A short story from Charles Bukowski’s collection “Tales of Ordinary Madness”.



The other short films are “Laughing Out Loud” – A story of a barfly named Lloyd who is down on his luck until he meets the woman of his dreams; “The Breaks” – A hilarious story of how a wigger deals with the situation when he gets hold of a million dollar winning bottle cap; “Taco Bender” – A story of a young man who releases an evil spirit in the form of a washed up Mexican wrestler named Diablo and is left to deal with the consequences; These award winning short films are definitely worth watching and a great way to get acquainted with the directorial skills of Richard Sears. “I’ve always been obsessed with The Twilight Zone which has led to me creating short films that are similar in tone and structure” says Sears.



To know more about Richard Sears visit website http://www.indieflix.com and us.shorts.tv



About Richard Sears

Richard Sears graduated in filmmaking from San Francisco Art Institute. His first short film, An Evil Town is based on a short story by late Charles Bukowski. The film won him the most prestigious awards at the Cannes Film Festival and The New York Underground Film Festival. His first feature film “Bongwater” was premiered at the LA Independent Film Festival and also gained immense popularity as a Cult-Classic. He is currently at work on two feature films; “Texas Lullaby” starring Catherine Zeta Jones and “Bottom of the World” starring Diego Boneta.



Media Contact

Richard Sears – sears@acommonthread.tv

Website: http://www.indieflix.com & us.shorts.tv