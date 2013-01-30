Richard Sorgnard Research Brings New Engineering Breakthrough

Montclair, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- Richard Sorgnard, Ph.D. is involved primarily in the overall design, development, engineering and manufacturing of electric/electronic devices and other products for multiple industries: healthcare, energy, consumer, industrial and military. Considered one of the founding fathers to modern day highly-technical electronic medical procedures, such as blocking the nerves by non-invasive means via applied electronic signals. International experience includes foreign engineering, manufacturing and research capabilities. Covering Europe, Middle East and Asia. Offices in Germany, Bangkok and the United States of America



Specialties: Product and procedural research and development, electromedical treatment techniques and pain management, electronic cell signaling, military and governmental product development, electronic devices for the energy industry, i.e hydrogen test equipment.



Coordination of import-export activities of electronic devices to Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Research, design and development of specific electronic medical devices for O.E.M. companies in the international market. Emphasis is currently medical and energy industry devices and software development for international sales and distribution



Electroanalgesic Medical Device

Theory and case reports on an advanced generation electroanalgesic medical device (EAD) in reducing or mitigating acute and/or chronic intractable pain conditions.



By Robert H. Odell, Jr., MD, PhD, Richard Sorgnard, PhD and Hans Ulrich May, MD



Electroanalgesic medical treatment involves the use of computer-modulated electronic signals to imitate, exhaust or block the function of somatic or sympathetic nerve fibers. An electroanalgesic medical device (EAD), utilizing communications-level technology, is used to produce and deliver higher-frequency signal energy in a continually varying sequential and random pattern via specialty electrodes. These electrodes of specific size, shape, and anatomical placement, can be effectively used to obtain pharmaceutical effects.1,2 Electroanalgesic treatment for accomplishing nerve fiber block procedures typically use very small targeting electrodes (approx. ¾"-1.5" diameter), while electroanalgesic physical medicine treatments tend to use much larger electrodes (4" or more in diameter).



This electronically and digitally generated energy pattern also follows quartertone incremental steps with a pause at specific harmonic frequencies selected for their desired effects or mechanisms of action. This selection of specific frequencies effectively increases the initiation of tissue resonance phenomenon in the microstructure and macromolecular range. Some well known and well documented mechanisms of action employed by this harmonic resonance include the imitation of hormone/ligand effects, activation of cellular regeneration, and the facilitation of enzymatic metabolic processes.3,4,5 The EAD unit used in the subsequent case reports was the Sanexas Neo GeneSys device.



Background



The use of electrical signals for various medical treatments has been mentioned since ancient times with the earliest man-made records (2750 BC) discussing the electrical properties and treatment potential of the Nile catfish, Malopterurus electricus.6 Subsequent writings of Celsius, Oribasius, and other compilers describe medical treatment with electric fish by Hippocrates (420 BC) but little else until about 46 AD, at which time the Roman physician, Scribonus Largus, introduced the electrical capabilities of the fish into clinical medicine as a cure for intractable headache pain, neuralgia, joint inflammation, and gout.



In the 1700s, European physicians documented the use of controlled electrical currents from electrostatic generators for numerous medical problems involving pain and circulatory dysfunction. During that period, Benjamin Franklin also documented pain relief by using electrical currents for a number of ailments including frozen shoulder.



Today, the clinical use of electromedical modalities in both diagnosis and treatment is well documented with basic and physical science replete with references demonstrating the positive effects on patients for a myriad of medical conditions7. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) treatment is a well-documented, mild form of electroanalgesia that has been shown to provide pain relief by administering small electrical currents through the skin. It is believed that the primary physiological mechanism of action achieved via standard TENS application is due to a direct counter-irritation of the central nervous system (CNS); the mechanism of action is consistent with the Gate Control Theory of Pain by Melzak and Wall.8,9



