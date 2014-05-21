Richard Strozzi-Heckler to Appear as Guest on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Richard Strozzi-Heckler, will join host Cheryl Esposito for a special episode of Leading Conversations, on Friday, May 23rd from 10:00-11:00 AM (PT)/1:00-2:00 PM (ET) on VoiceAmerica's Business Channel (http://www.voiceamerica.com/Show/734)



Cheryl Esposito welcomes Richard Strozzi-Heckler, PhD, founder of the Strozzi work & Strozzi Institute, and author of his latest book The Art of Somatic Coaching.



Richard Strozzi-Heckler says the ‘self’ is the leader’s primary source of power and effectiveness. The success or failure of leaders is more than a game of expertise and strategy. Presence and how we move in the world is key.



“It has become abundantly clear to me that we do not transform ourselves and our thinking through good ideas or hope. To make sustainable shifts in our behavior and way of thinking, we have to embody new schemas.”



Somatic Coaching was developed as a way to cultivate the self through the body. In somatics, the body is not just a physiological entity but is the center of our lived experience in the world. It is a way to move toward mastery in our lives, our leadership, and achieving our highest potential.



There is emotional and physical cost to being distanced from our bodies. Consider this: Richard posits that the body is a primary conduit for cultivation of self…and the ‘self’ is the leader’s primary source of power. If a leader is lacking deep self-awareness and sense awareness, they are likely missing out on higher levels of their own potential.



Join Cheryl Esposito and Richard Strozzi Heckler to explore leadership moves that matter.



Dialogue is the single most powerful leadership tool we have to make a difference in the world. “Leading Conversations” with host Cheryl Esposito creates a place for that dialogue. Tune in to the VoiceAmerica Business Channel every Friday as Cheryl hosts new conversations among leaders from around the world in business, government, art, economics, and social change. We’ll explore big ideas and everyday actions, and learn how leadership can create a newfound sense of possibility in the world. “Leading Conversations” with Cheryl Esposito - bringing big thinkers together in conversations that make a difference.



Leading conversations airs every Friday 10am PT/ 1pm ET and rebroadcasts at 10pm PT/ 1am ET on VoiceAmerica Business (http://www.voiceamerica.com/Show/734). Each hour-long show features a different topic. Archived shows are available through the Cheryl's web site, http://www.alexsaconsulting.com, the VoiceAmerica web pages and Itunes.



About Cheryl Esposito

Cheryl Esposito is on a mission: to bring the leader in you to life. She is founder of ALEXSA CONSULTING, an Executive Coaching firm, an author and international speaker. Cheryl and her team coach international CEOs & leaders, cultivating self-awareness and transformational behaviors, creating extraordinary results. She brings the best out of thought leaders, expanding the realm of possibilities. Are you ready to turn business as usual into business that matters? Take your leadership to the next level! Learn more… Cheryl’s book In the Spirit of Leadership: A Vision Into A Different Future is the 2009 Axiom Business Book Awards Bronze Medal winner. The audio book version is the Nautilus Book Awards 2009 Silver Award winner! Learn more about Cheryl Esposito and her book, executive coaching, seminars and consulting, at http://www.alexsaconsulting.com.



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