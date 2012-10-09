Richelle Shaw Appointed to the Board of the International Association of Working Mothers

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2012 -- The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm™) has appointed Richelle Shaw as an ex-officio member of its board of directors. Shaw is president RTS Publishing based in Henderson, NV, and serves as the president of the National Association For Moms In Business.



Shaw joins the tiawm™ board of directors at a time when working mothers represent one of the fastest-growing segments of the economy in business, executive leadership and economic power. She will be joining a board of prominent women business leaders.



“Shaw is a credible and knowledgeable voice for working mothers, particularly those who desire to succeed as entrepreneurs,” said Gina Robison-Billups, founder and CEO of tiawm™. ““She understands first-hand the unique challenges inventors face in their journey from idea and start-up to success and growth. I look forward to working with Richelle on our board. We are honored to have her representing working mothers as one of our international ambassadors.”



Upon receipt of her appointment, Richelle Shaw commented, “When I was a childless executive, I would have giggled about an organization like this, but now a proud mom of a 6 year old, I am crystal clear about the need for this organization and I am honored to be a part.”



As the only female African American public utility owner in the nation, Richelle Shaw’s story of entrepreneurial success is one of true tenacity, hardship and hard work. A featured expert and leading authority on building successful million dollar businesses, Richelle’s expertise comes from building her first business to $36 million, losing it after the 9/11 World Trade Center tragedies, then, successfully rebuilding the company in five months. Since 2007, Richelle has been committed to helping entrepreneurs avoid the mistakes she made in her business, and has successfully mentored over 12,000 men and women, in 98 different industries, through her international coaching programs, and currently serves as the featured Money Expert on FOX5 local affiliate, The MORE Show. Richelle also serves the tiawm™ as the president of National Association For Moms In Business. http://www.richelleshaw.com



About tiawm

The International Association of Working Mothers (tiawm) is a charitable, tax-exempt, 501(c)(3) organization dedicated making a significant difference in building and sustaining healthy communities by unlocking the potential of the working mothers through advocacy and education. Through our programs, we serve as an advocate and as a resource for economic and social justice of working mothers by providing opportunities for working mothers to cultivate leadership to build strong families and strong communities. http://www.tiawm.org



