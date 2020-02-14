Richell's New Freestanding Pet Gate Is the Premier Choice for Pet Owners

Compton, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- Pet owners always have to be careful when they are purchasing anything online for their pets. The quality of the product can have a significant impact on the pet itself and how they react to it. This is why a multitude of customers show caution and only select items from the most reliable providers.



Many consider Richell to be one such provider of excellent products for animals. They have quite a lot of experience when it comes to designing products for pets. In fact, their newest Richell pet gate has been garnering a lot of attention from their customers. The Richell Premium Plus Freestanding Pet Gate is a 32-inch high gate that can accommodate even the largest of pets.



It has side panels that adjust in increments of 10-degree to allow for more configurable options. The door for the gate locks at the top and bottom for additional security. Richell was pleased to unveil this new item, which they believe to be their best design yet. Taking their ever-popular freestanding pet gate as a base, they worked on providing a number of key features to improve it further. This includes a higher pet gate, walk-thru, lockable gate door, and adjustable side panels. The Richell wooden freestanding pet gate thus takes these elements and combines them to create an effective final product.



Richell also worked to ensure that the pet gate easily melded into interior environments. Its wood complements many home interiors and works quite well with Richell's other wood pet products. Having worked on perfecting this Richell pet gate freestanding with a door, they're eagerly awaiting customer feedback. One key quality of Richell is their willingness to incorporate new elements and continuously improve their products. As such, they always try to take feedback and use it to create even greater products in the future. This is why they've got a large collection of excellent pet products available on their website currently.



About Richell

Richell is an online provider of a vast array of pet products and supplies. They have a very large collection of pet gates, floor trays, pet pens, and similar products. Customers can visit their online website to get a clearer idea of all the many options they have available in their collection. Their newest freestanding pet gate incorporates many elements from their past products and creates a new strong entry that is perfect for any pet owner. For more information: http://richellpetgate.com