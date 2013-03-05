Richie Bankz Advertises Businesses with Facebook Ads

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Richie Bankz (richiebankz.com) offers digital marketing services to businesses to help boost their online presence. The latest offering from the venture is Facebook advertisements. Richie, the company, which advocates that a strong digital presence is necessary for boosting revenue generation, sells $50 Facebook coupons to help businesses draw advantage from Facebook advert. For folks starting new accounts with Richie Bankz, this coupon is available free of cost. Leveraging online advertisement, Richie Banks offers several packages as well to propel businesses forward right from brand building to getting more traffic.



The digital marketing services of Richie Banks include Facebook ads which are aimed at imparting wider coverage and increasing targeted audience of their clients. Facebook advert is affordable and serves as an effective tool for tracking and measuring conversion. Through Facebook ads, Richie-Banks provides better branding for their clients and offers them new ways to better engage the audience.



Richie G Bankz, owner of Richie Bankz states, “Richie Bankz is all about digital marketing. Quality service is my passion, and I treat each customer like a piece of art.”



The range of services offered at Richie-Banks includes domain registration, Facebook coupons, Google Adwords vouchers, virtual bank accounts, credit card and PayPal online payments, Facebook advertisements, web design and web development, premium WP themes etc.



The website states, “We give you a dazzling brand with our designs.” The web design and web development services offered at Richie-Banks helps businesses carve a niche for themselves in the online world. The credit card and PayPal online payments facilitated through the website helps people pay for their purchases online such as e-books, software programs etc.



Businesses can order the services through the official website of Richie-Banks. The website of Richie-Bankz also has a blog section where the latest marketing strategies are discussed. Topics such as ‘Advantages of online advertising’ and ‘importance of advertising your online business’ are discussed under the section. For more details about Richie-Bankz and the services offered by the digital marketing company, log on to the official website richiebankz.com.



About Richie-Bankz

Tel: 08135930960

E-mail: admin@richiebankz.com

Website: richiebankz.com