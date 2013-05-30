Richie Luna Calls on the Entire World to Celebrate

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Richie Luna is a revolutionary independent breakthrough artist who officially releases both his new single and music video teaser for his upcoming epic full-length production entitled "CELEBRATE!" (The Call to Light).



Richie Luna is calling on all citizens of the planet to be part of this powerful adventure between the Heroes of Light who are fighting to maintain positivity and happiness on Earth, and the Forces of Darkness, whose heinous plan is to destroy the world with negativity and depression.



In order for this epic story to continue, Richie Luna needs your support. You can either download his new music single "CELEBRATE!" (The Call to Light) on iTunes, or by kindly donating through the donation support page on his website: www.DefeatTheDark.com/support.



The official music video teaser will be released on YouTube on May 27th 2013. The following release of the full length video will depend on how successful Richie Luna will be in gaining initial supporters, and subsequent videos in the story will be revealed.



Richie Luna is also asking friends and fans to upload their own positive videos onto YouTube. Give the world a reason to celebrate and Defeat The Dark along with Richie Luna's song, and you will have a chance to be featured in Richie Luna's upcoming epic full-length music video which will be broadcasted to millions of people around the globe!



Richie Luna is revolutionizing the concept of entertainment. He is bringing a brand new cutting edge idea and approach to the music and film industry, and is doing this completely independent and without the assistance of any major labels or corporate backing. Join him on this extraordinary journey. The time to CELELBRATE is NOW!!!



For more information please visit: http://www.DefeatTheDark.com



